How To Find A Unicorn In BitLife? Complete Guide For The Real-life Simulator Game

BitLife has managed to dominate the gaming community since it was released. The real-life simulations have certainly gotten a lot of gamers attracted to the game's concept. The gamers seem really interested in the game and are even trying to ask questions related to it. We have picked some of those popular questions right here. Read more to know about how to find a unicorn in BitLife.

Also Read | BitLife Finding Nemo Challenge: Requirements And Steps For Completing The Challenge

Also Read | How To Move To Another City In Bitlife? Read Details On Changing Cities In The Game

How to find a unicorn in BitLife?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the BitLife- Life Simulator video game. The players have been asking a lot of questions like how to find a unicorn in BitLife and how old do you need to be to find a unicorn in BitLife. It is all because of the life popular simulation game that was created by the popular iOS developer, Candywriter. To answer your question like how to find a unicorn in BitLife and how old you need to be to find a unicorn in BitLife, we have managed to gather as much information as possible. So let’s take a deep dive into knowing how to find a unicorn in BitLife.

Currently, there are no concrete ways that could take you right to a unicorn in the game. The players will need to age up and encounter one at random in the game. Apart from this, there is no exact location or even a technique to come across a unicorn in the game. Every time the player ages, their probability of coming across an animal increases in a certain way. Although this is not a sure thing and occurs randomly with the players and happens a couple of times in life. You can also try and increase your ageing settings to half a year that could certainly improve your possibility for unicorn encounters.

More about BitLife

BitLife: Life Simulator is a popular game that is known by the name, BitLife. The game is basically a text-based simulator video game that was intended to be played on Apple devices by Candywriter. It manages to use the text-based format in their game and the main objective of the game is to live a digital life without struggles and difficulties. The game has also been filled with a number of cartoons and humorous scenarios to make things even lighter for the players. It was released on September 29, 2018, and was introduced to Android on February 5, 2019.

Also Read | How To Take A Boat To Sea In Bitlife? Learn How To Do This Finding Nemo Task Here

Also Read | How To Get A Goldfish In Bitlife: Follow This Walkthrough Guide To Get A Goldfish