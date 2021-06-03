How To Get A Refund In Fortnite? Follow These Simple Steps For Returning Items In Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular creations of Epic Games. While there are in-app purchases in the game for customising characters and weapons, there is an option to refund items as well. In this article, readers will know about how to get a refund in Fortnite and return the items that they no longer wish to possess.

How to get a refund in Fortnite

According to Epic Games official website, there are three tokens that every user gets. These can be used later to return items or outfits bought from the Fortnite item shop. The process is simple and it returns the V-Bucks used to purchase the item back to the user’s account. To initiate the procedure of Fortnite refund money, follow the given steps.

Go to the ‘Main Menu’

Head over to the ‘Settings’ icon

Click the silhouette icon to open the ‘Account and Privacy’ menu

Click on ‘Submit a Request’

A list would appear with a list of all the items that have been purchased by the user in the last 30 days

Find the item that has to be returned and select it in the list

The next step is to select the option for returning the item which will open a summary of the request later

Click on ‘Submit Return Request’

This is where the game will warn users about the availability of three-lifetime returns

Click ‘Yes’ to proceed with the return request which will redirect to a ‘Return Request Approved’ screen and note the V-bucks returned

Click 'OK' to return to the Account and Privacy page

Once returned, the action cannot be undone. However, one thing to note here is that these three are the only refund token that an account gets. Simply put, a user would not be able to return items post exhaustion of the three refund tokens. Neither Fortnite nor player support can add more refund tokens to an account. So return a product in an utmost emergency, after being completely sure that you would not require the item in future.

Items eligible for Fortnite refund money

Outfits

Back Bling

Harvesting Tools

Gliders

Contrails

Loading Screens

Emotes

Items not eligible for Fortnite refund money

V-Bucks

Battle Pass

Battle Pass Tiers

Starter Pack

Loot Llamas (Save the World)

Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)

