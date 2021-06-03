Last Updated:

How To Get A Refund In Fortnite? Follow These Simple Steps For Returning Items In Fortnite

In this article, readers will know about how to get a refund in Fortnite and return the items that they no longer wish to possess, following a few simple steps.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
how to get a refund in fortnite

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES WEBSITE


Fortnite is one of the most popular creations of Epic Games. While there are in-app purchases in the game for customising characters and weapons, there is an option to refund items as well. In this article, readers will know about how to get a refund in Fortnite and return the items that they no longer wish to possess. 

How to get a refund in Fortnite 

According to Epic Games official website, there are three tokens that every user gets. These can be used later to return items or outfits bought from the Fortnite item shop. The process is simple and it returns the V-Bucks used to purchase the item back to the user’s account. To initiate the procedure of Fortnite refund money, follow the given steps.

  • Go to the ‘Main Menu’
  • Head over to the ‘Settings’ icon
  • Click the silhouette icon to open the ‘Account and Privacy’ menu
  • Click on ‘Submit a Request’
  • A list would appear with a list of all the items that have been purchased by the user in the last 30 days
  • Find the item that has to be returned and select it in the list
  • The next step is to select the option for returning the item which will open a summary of the request later
  • Click on ‘Submit Return Request’
  • This is where the game will warn users about the availability of three-lifetime returns
  • Click ‘Yes’ to proceed with the return request which will redirect to a ‘Return Request Approved’ screen and note the V-bucks returned
  • Click 'OK' to return to the Account and Privacy page

Once returned, the action cannot be undone. However, one thing to note here is that these three are the only refund token that an account gets. Simply put, a user would not be able to return items post exhaustion of the three refund tokens. Neither Fortnite nor player support can add more refund tokens to an account. So return a product in an utmost emergency, after being completely sure that you would not require the item in future. 

Items eligible for Fortnite refund money

  • Outfits
  • Back Bling
  • Harvesting Tools
  • Gliders
  • Contrails
  • Loading Screens
  • Emotes

Items not eligible for Fortnite refund money

  • V-Bucks
  • Battle Pass
  • Battle Pass Tiers
  • Starter Pack
  • Loot Llamas (Save the World)
  • Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES WEBSITE 

READ | Where to find Dual Pistols in Fortnite? Dual Pistols Legendary challenge explained
READ | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 new theme leaked: All we know so far
READ | Fortnite crop circle occurence: The latest foreshadowing of season 7 is a crop circle
READ | Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Fortnite UFOs, Fortnite Aliens and more to come in Season 7
READ | Area 51 Royale and UFO Event released by Fortnite: Here's how to join the game
First Published:
COMMENT