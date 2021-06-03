How To Get A Refund In Fortnite? Follow These Simple Steps For Returning Items In Fortnite

Quick links:
Fortnite is one of the most popular creations of Epic Games. While there are in-app purchases in the game for customising characters and weapons, there is an option to refund items as well. In this article, readers will know about how to get a refund in Fortnite and return the items that they no longer wish to possess.
According to Epic Games official website, there are three tokens that every user gets. These can be used later to return items or outfits bought from the Fortnite item shop. The process is simple and it returns the V-Bucks used to purchase the item back to the user’s account. To initiate the procedure of Fortnite refund money, follow the given steps.
Once returned, the action cannot be undone. However, one thing to note here is that these three are the only refund token that an account gets. Simply put, a user would not be able to return items post exhaustion of the three refund tokens. Neither Fortnite nor player support can add more refund tokens to an account. So return a product in an utmost emergency, after being completely sure that you would not require the item in future.