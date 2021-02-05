How To Get Asuka In Honkai Impact? Check Out How To Get Honkai Impact Asuka Here

Honkai Impact is the mobile game ARPG tie in for Genshin Impact. Genshin impact exists on all platforms that include, Mobile, PC, and Consoles, on the other hand, Honkai Impact can only be played on mobile devices. Honkai Impact has become extremely popular on mobile devices with a riveting campaign and exciting gameplay mechanics. Honkai Impact Update has just introduced a new collab Blazing Hope Asuka SP battlesuit. Players want to learn How to get Asuka in Honkai Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Five Flushes Of Fortune Guide: Check Out This Genshin Impact Event

Also read: All You Need To Know About Genshin Impact Fortune Trove; Read

How to get Asuka in Honkai Impact?

Asuka is the latest character addition to the gruesome world of Honkai Impact. Players have been especially intrigued about this new character and her battle suit. The description for Honkai Impact Asuka reads:

The girl from another world conquers obstacles with her crimson lance and ordeals with absolute confidence! Asuka's SP battlesuit [Blazing Hope] is battle-ready!

Asuka’s Battle Suit is a sturdy one and inflicts some real damage. Asuka's SP battlesuit [Blazing Hope] is a BIO melee Physical DMG dealer battlesuits that can deal massive DMG with Charged ATK by building up Field Energy. Her Ultimate boosts her DMG output and its Finisher summons a gigantic lance to strike down at enemies for lethal AOE Physical DMG! Here are the following ways to get Honkai Impact Asuka:

Playing the Collab event can allow the players to unlock Asuka. Players have to play the event between 10:00, JAN 22 to 04:00, FEB 21 (GMT+8) to unlock her and rank her up to S for free.

Players are also guaranteed to receive Asuka's SP battlesuit in 25 Blazing Hope Supply drops. This Supply is available from 12:00, JAN 22 to 12:00, FEB 21 (GMT+8). Reach drop count milestones to unlock bonus Blazing Hope Fragments.

Honkai Impact Update

This new update has seen a collab with Blazing Hope, bringing a whole new event to the game. This Honkai Impact Main Collab event is called New Century and players can participate in this event to get a chance to receive [Blazing Hope Fragment] x100, outfit [Auburn Sync PS], stigma [Misato (T)], and Crystals for free! The update has also brought two new Story Missions, Additions to Hyperion Arsenals and all-new Stigma Sets for the players to bury themselves in. Apart from all the content additions Honkai Impact update has also taken care of many bugs and added some game stability improvements to provide the players a better gaming experience.

Also read: Genshin Impact Hu Tao: Check Out How Hu Tao Was Accidentally Revealed Here

Also read: Genshin Impact Primordial Jade Cutter: Check Out The New 5 Star Genshin Impact Sword