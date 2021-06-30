How To Get Bibarel In Pokemon Go? Check Out Detailed Step-by-step Guide

Bibarel is a multi-type Pokemon that was released as part of the main release of the Sinnoh region Pokemon in October 2018. The Shiny form of this Pokemon got released in the recently concluded Bidoof Breakout event. Bibarel belongs to a 2 member family. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Bibarel, how to get Bibarel in Pokemon Go, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Bibarel

Bibarel comes under the Normal and Water-type Pokémon that evolves from Bidoof. It is weak to Fighting, Electric, and Grass moves. The best moveset for Bibarel is Water Gun and Hyper Beam. Max CP of Bibarel is 1823. In the next section, we will look at how to get Bibarel in Pokemon Go.

How to get Bibarel in Pokemon Go?

You will be able to find Bibarel only in the wild area. When you encounter a Bibarel, all you have to do is to use the old, but effective method to catch it. First, feed it with a raspberry and then, throw a curveball throw with a powerful Pokeball. Make sure that you have powerful Pokeballs and Ultraballs before you attempting to catch this Pokemon. Try to hit Bibarel with your curveball throw. This way, you will be able to catch it pretty easily.

The biological details of Bibarel in Pokemon Go

Bibarel comes under the bipedal family. This Pokemon looks pretty bulky. It exactly appears similar to a beaver. A brownish fur covers most of its body, and you will be able to see a tan circle on the chest area. The face of Bibarel is fully covered by a tan mask that has a rounded extension on each eye. While the male Bibarel has an additional rounded extension to the side of each eye, the female Bibarel doesn’t have such an extension. The front paws of this Pokemon are small and slightly webbed, but the back ones are larger and more rounded. Both front and back paws are black coloured and have 3 toes. The hind paws will have circular, tan paw pads. The tail of Bibarel is also black in nature. It has 3 tans marking at the tip of its tail. When you notice closely, you will see that its face has rounded tufts of fur line on each side of the area. The short, dark brown snout consists of a small reddish nose that looks attractive. The teeth of this Pokemon are mostly used for chewing trees. Bibarel is widely considered an industrious area. It is a slow-moving Pokemon that feels awkward out of the water area. Although this is the case, Bibarel is a pretty swift swimmer.

Bibarel evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER