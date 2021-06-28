How To Get Bidoof In Pokemon Go? Catch Shiny Bidoof In The Recent Raid

Pokemon Go is one of the leading AR-based virtual reality games. It has been bringing many of the fans' dreams to life. A few years ago, players did not ever anticipate that they will be getting a chance to get their virtual Pocket monster to fight battles and evolve them. This game is not only helping many Pokemon fans to fulfil their dream to be a Pokemon Master but it also allows them to make their pocket monster evolve from small tier-one Pokemon to the highest evolution stage. Many players want to learn how to get Bidoof in Pokemon Go. If you too are searching for the same, here is all you need to know.

How to get Bidoof in Pokemon Go?

Bidoof is a Normal-type Pokemon creature, and from Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time, there is going to be a Bidoof Breakout in Pokémon GO. During this event, players will find loads of Bidoof in the game. You might even encounter a Shiny Bidoof if you are lucky, which is making its Pokémon GO debut. It is resistant to Ghost Pokemon.

Bidoof weakness

As we all know, Bidoof is a Normal-type Pokemon, and it has some weaknesses, but it is most vulnerable to Fighting moves. Pokemon trainers need to plan the best Bidoof counters to take it down successfully and possibly catch one. So, let us look at some of the best Bidoof counters and their best moves to better understand the pokemon.

Bidoof counters

Blaziken - Counter and Focus Blast combination

Hariyama - Counter and Dynamic Punch combination

Blaziken - Counter and Brave Bird combination

Blaziken - Counter and Overheat combination

Blaziken - Counter and Blast Burn combination

Hariyama - Counter and Superpower combination

Hariyama - Counter and Close Combat combination

Blaziken - Counter and Blaze Kick combination

Blaziken - Fire Spin and Focus Blast combination

Blaziken - Counter and Return combination

Bidoof movesets

Bidoof has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They are as follows:

Quick move - Tackle Take Down

Main move - Hyper Fang Grass Knot Crunch Frustration Shadow Return Purified



IMAGE: POKEMON GO SCREENGRAB