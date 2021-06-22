How To Get Croagunk In Pokemon Go? Find Out Croagunk Best Moveset, Weakness, And More

Pokemon Go has truly simulated the world of Pokemon into reality. Players are always engrossed in the game trying to find and catch new Pokemon for their collection. There are many other activities players can take part in the game which include, research tasks, hatching eggs, quests, events, and much more. The game has created a need for the players to learn about new pokemon, their characteristics, and how to catch them in the game. All this information helps the players excel in Pokemon Go. The question, ‘How to get Croagunk in Pokemon Go?’, has many players puzzled.

How to get Croagunk in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Croagunk in Pokemon Go is to endeavour to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Croagunk for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Croagunk Stats

Croagunk is a part of the 4th generation of Pokemon and is known to be found in the Sinnoh region. Croagunk evolution is Toxicroak, the players can perform the Croagunk evolution by feeding it 50 Candy in Pokemon Go. Croagunk has a toad-like structure and is blue in color. Check out the Pokedex description for Croagunk below:

It makes frightening noises with its poison-filled cheek sacs. When opponents flinch, Croagunk hits them with a poison jab.

Croagunk should be an ideal Pokemon for the player’s Pokemon collection. This Pokemon is strong and knows how to survive against the strongest of enemies. Croagunk’s evolution should be another incentive to add this Pokemon to the collection. Croagunk can become a regular member of the player’s battling arsenal if they get well versed with its stats such as Croagunk's best moveset, weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Croagunk stats below:

Pokémon GO Croagunk is a Poison and Fighting type Pokemon with a max CP of 1077, 116 attack, 76 defense and 134 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Croagunk weakness is Flying, Ground and Psychic type moves. Croagunk is boosted by Cloudy weather. Croagunk best moveset is Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb (9.57 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE