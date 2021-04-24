How To Get Daisy On Your Back? Here's All We Know About The New WOW Pet Sloth

The makers of WOW have certainly managed to gain the attention of their gamers with the help of their Daisy slot. This pet was released after completing USD $1 Million in donations to Doctors Without Borders. Because of this, the users have been asking specific questions like how to get Daisy on your back. Here’s how you can get the pet sloth on your back.

How to get Daisy on your back?

The makers of World Of Warcraft have attracted the attention of the entire gaming community with the help of their new pet sloth called Daisy. Daisy the sloth was introduced as a token of gratitude for the generous donations they got for the Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sansâ€¯Frontièresâ€¯(MSF). Because of this, the players can now get Daisy the sloth for free from their Battle.net Account. All you need to do is press the beckon command and the slot will climb on your back. The description listed on WOW’s official page about Daisy the Sloth says:

“Meet Daisy, one of the most ponderous sloths in all of Azeroth. In between battles, take it easy and appreciate the world at her pace. When adventure calls again, simply /beckon, and she’ll happily hitch a ride hanging from your shoulders.”

The users can get this new WOW pet till August 1 at no additional cost. After that, they will add the pet to the Battle.net shop for the players to purchase it. Similarly, the makers had even launched another pet called Bananas just before releasing Daisy. It seems that the popularity of these pets drove them to release another WOW pet. Apart from this, we have also managed to list a small video from YouTube about Daisy. The makers have also been making a number of changes to their game. The latest hotfix update was released on April 22 and we have listed all these changes made to WOW right here.

WOW latest hotfix released on April 22, 2021

Dungeons and Raids

Castle Nathria

Deplina’s Bottled Anima is now recorded in the combat log.

Sanguine Depths

Infused Quill-feather now grant a stack of Sinfall Boon when defeated near an Anima Cage.

Player versus Player

Warrior

Arms War Banner (PvP Talent) will no longer interrupt party members' channeled casts.

WoW Classic

The Chronoboon Displacer can now suspend and restore all of Sayge's Dark Fortunes.

Fixed an issue where the Eye of the Dead trinket on-use effect was being consumed by helpful spells, such as Mark of the Wild and Prayer of Fortitude.

Promo Image Source: World Of Warcraft Twitter