How To Get Dialga In Pokemon Go? Know Dialga's Best Moveset And Weakness

One of the strongest Pokemon in the Pokemon universe is Dialga. The steel and dragon type Pokemon has a total strength of 53,394CP, which is roughly 10 to 15 times the strength of a normal Pokemon. With ground and fighting types being its only weakness, Dialga can deal massive damage with fast moves like Metal Claw or Dragon Breath, and charge moves like Iron Head and Draco Meteor. However, how to get Dialga in Pokemon Go remains a popular question among players.
While the steel and dragon type Pokemon can be found in city locations, a player needs to defeat the legendary Pokemon in a Raid Battle to capture it. To get Dialga in Pokemon Go, one needs the Premier Balls which are earned by defeating Dialga itself in a Raid Battle. Raid Battles can be entered at gyms using the Raid Passes. Now, when battling the legendary Pokemon, there are a few things that need to be kept in mind.
Another Pokemon Go update is about the Pokemon Go Fest, which will be held from July 17 to July 18. With a reduced ticket price of $4.99, the Pokemon Go Festival marks the 6th year anniversary of the game. During the second day, Dialga and Palkia along with other rare legendary Pokemons would be available in 5-star raids. Palkia would be available during the Frost Hour and Dialga would be available during the Thunder Hour.