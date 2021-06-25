How To Get Dialga In Pokemon Go? Know Dialga's Best Moveset And Weakness

One of the strongest Pokemon in the Pokemon universe is Dialga. The steel and dragon type Pokemon has a total strength of 53,394CP, which is roughly 10 to 15 times the strength of a normal Pokemon. With ground and fighting types being its only weakness, Dialga can deal massive damage with fast moves like Metal Claw or Dragon Breath, and charge moves like Iron Head and Draco Meteor. However, how to get Dialga in Pokemon Go remains a popular question among players.

How to get Dialga in Pokemon Go?

While the steel and dragon type Pokemon can be found in city locations, a player needs to defeat the legendary Pokemon in a Raid Battle to capture it. To get Dialga in Pokemon Go, one needs the Premier Balls which are earned by defeating Dialga itself in a Raid Battle. Raid Battles can be entered at gyms using the Raid Passes. Now, when battling the legendary Pokemon, there are a few things that need to be kept in mind.

Dialga Weakness: Being a dragon and steel type Pokemon, Dialga is vulnerable against fighting and ground type Pokemon. Increasing the damage that a player deals during a battle increases the number of premier balls that a player gets. Groudon, Mechamp, Hariyama and Breloom might be the best options for battling against the legendary Dialga.

Dialga Best Moveset: Dialga uses fast attacks and charged attacks as mentioned above. The Dialga best moveset might even include the Thunder charged attack. Unfortunately, all the Pokemons that resists Dialga's attacks cannot incur a lot of damage in answer. Having plenty of healing items might do the trick in such a situation as they would make a Pokemon last longer in the battle against Dialga.

Dialga's Resistances: Dialg'a resistance is against steel, rock, bug, psychic, flying, poison, electric, grass, water and normal type Pokemons. For a player to stand a chance against Dialga, staying clear of the above mentioned Pokemon types is necessary, as the legendary Pokemon can easily withstand attacks from them.

Ground-type attacks deal more damage in clear weather and fighting-type attacks can dal more in cloudy weather. On top of that, Dialga is more powerful when it's Windy or Snowy.

Players can fight Dialga during the Pokemon Go Festival

Another Pokemon Go update is about the Pokemon Go Fest, which will be held from July 17 to July 18. With a reduced ticket price of $4.99, the Pokemon Go Festival marks the 6th year anniversary of the game. During the second day, Dialga and Palkia along with other rare legendary Pokemons would be available in 5-star raids. Palkia would be available during the Frost Hour and Dialga would be available during the Thunder Hour.

IMAGE: POKEMON WEBSITE