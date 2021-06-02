How To Get Floater Medal In COD Mobile: Survival Of The Fittest Task 2 Explained

COD Mobile players have recently been acquainted with the furthest down-the-line seasonal update to the game. This seasonal update brings an entirely different battle pass, better than ever weapons, skins and more cosmetics, and a medal framework. Aside from the new things, the players have additionally been introduced to new events, multiplayer modes, and challenges that they can finish for rare prizes. COD Mobile Season 4 is live now and the players wish to learn how to get Floater Medal in COD Mobile.

How to get Floater Medal in COD Mobile?

The Survival of the Fittest event has been introduced with the latest COD Mobile Seasonal Update. This event will provide the player with tasks that they can complete to unlock rare cosmetics, battle pass XP, and more. The second task of the Survival of the Fittest event requires the players to earn a Floater Medal in Battle Royale. To reach the second task, the players will have to complete the first task of the event which is to survive for 25 minutes in a battle royale. After completing that the players can try and earn the Floater Medal and finish the second task of the event. To earn the Floater Medal, the players will have to swim for 500m in the Battle Royal game mode. Once that is done, the task will be completed and the medal will show up on the Medal Display page of the game. Completing this task will provide the players with Clown – Carrion Camo and 2,000 Battle Pass XP.

COD Mobile Update Season 4

Season 4 introduces an updated Multiplayer map, new featured game modes, new maps, new weapons and Blueprints, the iconic Heartbeat Sensor, the Hawk X3 Scorestreak, Gunsmith 2.0, Clan Wars, new events and challenges, and 50 tiers of new earnable rewards in the Season 4 Battle Pass. Progress through the tiers just by playing the game. The latest season has been exciting for the players and they wish to learn more about it. Check out all that’s new in COD Mobile Season 4 below:

COD Battlepass Free Tiers

Ping your enemies and rain down fire from above as you pilot the new Hawk X3 Scorestreak, unlocked at Tier 14. At Tier 21, get the fast-firing, lever-action MK2 Marksman Rifle, the perfect weapon for the sharpshooting cowboys out there. Other free tier items include the Saddled Charm, the Cyborg Showdown Calling Card, the Wagon Wheel camo series, and more.

Premium COD Battlepass Tiers

Purchase the Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the Spurned & Burned stream. Unlock Alex—Bounty Hunter right at Tier 1, along with the Razorback—Stirrup and the Standoff at Dusk Calling Card.

Updated Map and Modes: Dome, Capture the Gold, 1v1 Duel

The iconic Dome Multiplayer map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to Mobile. Fight through this military radar station set in the middle of the desert, where you’ll encounter danger at every turn, whether you’re passing through the central containers, the radar tower, or the abandoned offices.

In Capture the Gold, snatch the enemy’s gold and take it back to your base before they get yours. In this variant of Capture the Flag, players eliminated by a gold carrier will drop power-ups that can be used to get an advantage over the enemy.

Make it personal in 1v1 Duel, coming later in the season. The first to reach seven kills wins the round; win three rounds and the match is yours. We’re optimizing some Prop Hunt features, too, in addition to adding the maps Coastal and Tunisia.

New Seasonal Challenges: Earn the Heartbeat Sensor and Holger 26

Track your enemies with the Heartbeat Sensor, available at the start of Season 4 in a new Seasonal Challenge. In place of a Tactical Grenade, pull out the Heartbeat Sensor and scan for nearby enemies every few seconds. You can’t fire when looking at the sensor, so time your actions accordingly.

A new LMG enters the field! The second new functional LMG to ever be released in Call of Duty: Mobile, the Holger 26 is arriving in another challenge later in the season. Equip different magazines and barrels to dramatically alter the weapon’s capabilities, giving you the flexibility to fight on your own terms.

Weapon Balancing and Gunsmith 2.0

Season 4 includes a full weapon balance pass, with changes across all weapon categories to better ensure that each weapon type fulfills its unique role. That means strengthening SMGs in close quarters, improving assault rifles in the midrange, balancing the accuracy and damage efficiency of LMGs, optimizing attachments and other features across sniper and marksman rifles, and more. See our community post for more details, under the section “Upcoming Weapon Balance Update.”

Alongside the weapon balance pass, we’re implementing a large-scale upgrade to Gunsmith weapon assets with the introduction of Gunsmith 2.0. We’ll continue to inform you of weapon assets in future updates so that you can take pride in all your Gunsmith creations.

Battle Royale Vehicle Optimization

Season 4 also includes balance optimizations for vehicles in Battle Royale, including improved durability for motorcycles and for off-road, all-terrain, and assault vehicles. Fly off the beaten path with improved acceleration on off-road vehicles. Also choose new tank operations, selectable under vehicle settings.

Compete in Clan Wars and World Championship 2021

The new Clan Wars feature offers a totally new way to compete. Battle it out with five other clans in six-day tournaments, fighting for control of various nodes (each containing a different assigned task) on an overhead map. Earn Clan Points based on your clan’s individual node performance, and advance through a progressive league system to win rewards. Stay tuned for more info on Clan Wars as we approach the start of Season 4.

Ranked mode fans, prepare to compete in Ranked Series 2: World Championship 2021, starting May 26 and running through the end of July. Perform well for a chance to win new items like Seraph—Precious Metal, the KN-44— Championship Mindset, and the Ranked Series 2 frame.

Track Fugitives in the High Noon Chase Event

Fugitives are on the run in the High Noon Chase event, and it’s up to you to bring them to justice. Acquire gasoline by playing Multiplayer and Battle Royale matches, and chase fleeing villains with it across multiple destinations. Earn rewards every time you give chase, like the Tengu – Black Gold Operator skin and the Echo – Steam Clock Weapon Blueprint.

IMAGE: PLAYCODMOBILE TWITTER