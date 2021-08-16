How To Get Free Fire Top Green Criminal? Step-By-Step Guide To Avail The New Bundle

Quick links:
Free Fire has become one of the most popular Battle Royale games all over the globe. Garena has constantly been adding new features and updates to make its game more appealing to gamers. They have recently released a new Green Criminal Bundle as a part of the Garena Free Fire 4th anniversary celebrations. The players have been searching for questions like How to Get Free Fire Top Green Criminal Bundle? Here is all the information on the internet about the new Free Fire Top Green Criminal bundle.
Developers have added a new Free Fire Top Green Criminal Bundle to the game but it is available for a limited time only. It will only be available on the game's servers till August 20. Thus the timing to get the Top Green Criminal bundle is extremely essential here. Keep in mind that the game has a random draw system to grant the players with rewards. They will also need to pay some in=game diamonds to get selective amounts of spins. Usually, players do not face issues getting this new Bundle. But it is still recommended to keep some diamonds handy for extra spins in Free Fire. Here are some steps that can be followed to get the Free Fire Top Green Criminal Bundle.
The popularity of Free Fire in the Indian community shot up after the leading BR game, PUBG, was banned by the government. But Krafton has managed to make a comeback by releasing a new game that has started dominating the gaming in this country. Krafton recently announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India has already crossed the milestone of 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The total player count is expected to increase drastically after a BGMI iOS version has been released by Krafton.