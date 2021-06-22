How To Get Free UC In BGMI? Learn How To Get Rewards And Free UC In The Game

Battlegrounds Mobile India has now been launched and the players have been loving it after a long wait. The makers have now released the game only for the players who had pre-registered for it. Some of these players have been facing issues collecting UC for buying upgrades and skins in the game. Thus they have been asking questions like how to get free UC in BGMI. To help out these players, here are some easy and legal ways to get BGMI free UC.

How to get free UC in BGMI?

The makers of BGMI have added a number of different options that can grant the players some rewards. But these players are trying to find some UC that can be used to find the best items and upgrades in the game. The easiest way to get UC is by buying the Elite Royale Pass of BGMI. This will help the players by giving them around 600 UC for completing the RP missions in the game. This might cost the players a bit at first but the rewards and prizes like skins and free UC will cover up for all the money that has been paid to BGIM. The players can also use the Google Play Store gift cards to buy the elite pass or even UC directly from the game. Though it is not recommended to buy the UC directly, a number of players prefer this option over the Elite Royale Pass of BGMI. So to give an idea about how much money it takes to buy some UC in the game, here are some UC packs available in BGMI that can be bought with real money.

60 UC: 75 INR

300 UC: 380 INR

600 UC: 750 INR

1500 UC: 1900 INR

3000 UC: 3800 INR

6000 UC: 7500 INR

Apart from this, the makers of the game have also given the players BGMI early access that can also help them get some rewards in the game. This is only applicable for the players who had pre-registered for the game on Google Play Store. The game has not been launched for all the players but only for the ones with BGMI early access. Recently, a popular YouTuber, Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji had also released a video that gave some information about Battleground Mobile India release date. His video claims that the game is going to be released on June 17 which was correct in a way. The game was not launched for everyone but only for the Android users who had pre-registered for the game. Nothing has been announced about the game being released for Apple users yet. Thus waiting in for any other announcements is the only reliable option left currently.

