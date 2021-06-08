How To Get Galarian Slowpoke In Pokemon Go? Follow This Brief Guide On Slowpoke Evolution

Slowpoke is one of the Water & Psychic-type Pokemons that is weak against Ghost, Dark, Electric, Grass and Bug moves. The Pokedex tells that Slowpoke catches prey by dipping its tail in water at the river's edge. This Pokémon, on the other hand, frequently forgets what it's doing and spends entire days lounging by the water's edge. So how to get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article for a complete guide.

Galarian Slowpoke is a Psychic-type Pokemon that has stats of 109 attack, a defence of 98, stamina of 207, and a max CP of 1386 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. Galarian Slowpoke is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Windy weather. Slowpoke's (Galarian) best moves are Confusion and Psychic (8.59 DPS). Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:

Confusion + Psychic - DPS => 8.59

Iron Tail + Psychic - DPS => 7.92

Confusion + Surf - DPS => 7.48

Confusion + Psyshock - DPS => 7.38

Iron Tail + Psyshock - DPS => 7.08

Iron Tail + Surf - DPS => 6.96

The majority of players desire a Galarian Slowbro, which can only be obtained by developing a Galarian Slowpoke. Even before you do that, you must first capture a Galarian Slowpoke. This type of Slowpoke can be caught in a variety of methods as part of the A Very Slow Discovery. The first approach is to seek for One-star raids. The second method is by completing the limited research activities that comes along with the "a very slow discovery" event.

The most likely goal after obtaining a Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go is to evolve it into another Galarian Slowpoke. The remainder of the Galarian Pokémon are the same. Slowpoke has a one-of-a-kind evolution requirement, which is worth mentioning. You must have 50 Slowpoke Candy and catch 30 poison-type Pokémon when Galarian Slowpoke is your Buddy Pokémon.

There is no way to catch a Mega Evolved Slowbro in the raid. In actuality, every mega raid boss will be catchable in his or her base form, which is why the CP range will be for a standard Slowbro. A standard slowbro with 1382-1454CP stats at level 20 can be achieved when there is no weather boost. It may be obtained with 1728-1817 CP stats at level 25 with Rainy or Windy weather enhancement.

IMAGE: Nintendo