How To Get Glow Berries In Minecraft? Here's How To Get This New Item In The Game

Minecraft has been one of the most popular games that is played by millions of gamers all over the globe. The marks of the game have now added Glow Berries in Minecraft and some players are curious to know more about it. Thus they have been asking questions like how to get Glow berries in Minecraft. To help them, here is all the information required about Glow berries in Minecraft.

How to get Glow berries in Minecraft?

The makers have now added some new Glow Berries in their first part of the Cliffs and Caves update. To ease it down, these new Glow Berries have the same effect just like the Sweet Berries. This means that eating this Glow Berry will restore 2 Hunger and provide the players with 0.4 Saturation. Keep in mind that getting your hands on these glow Berries in Minecraft is certainly not an easy task because of its harvesting qualities. To get these Glow Berries the players can grow them on the bottom side of a block. At some point in the game, these Glow Berries will grow a Cave Vine downward.

These Cave Vine certainly improves the chances to spawn a Glow Berry. The areas of the vine that have Glow Berries on them will give a 14 light in the game. Using this technique as a natural way to light up caves or even rooms is a great way to utilize this new item that has been added to the game. The players can also try to loot chests found in Abandoned Mineshafts to get more Grow Berries. Apart from this, there is no other information related to Grow Berries in Minecraft. Here is also some more information about the new Minecraft update that has been released.

Minecraft Update

Minecraft 1.17 update is also known as the Caves & Cliffs: Part I and it has been one of the most anticipated updates to Java Edition. This update is all set to release on June 8, 2021. The players first got to know about this update during Minecraft Live 2020 on October 3, 2020. The players are excited to see some new additions like the amethyst geodes along with amethyst blocks and items, copper ore and its derived forms, deepslate and its variants, and the goat, glow squid and axolotl mobs. Some of the most popular changes brought in by the 1.17 update includes a revamped mountain and cave generation, the lush caves and dripstone caves biomes, and an increased world height. June 8 has been confirmed as the Minecraft 1.17 release date but the exact time for different regions has still not been announced by the makers.

How to join servers in Minecraft?

Find the server you want to join

Copy the IP address.

Open the game and click on ‘multiplayer’,

Then click on ‘add a server’.

Paste the IP address and name the server.

