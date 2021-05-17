How To Get Gold Lara Croft In Fortnite? Check Out This Season 6 Fortnite Guide

In Fortnite, the Gold Lara Croft skin is a golden version of the Lara Croft skin that players can unlock by progressing through the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass levels. To get this skin, simply complete a small in-game task while wearing it. So how to get gold Lara Croft in Fortnite? Continue reading the article to find out.

Gold Lara Croft in Fortnite

One more question that arises while starting this quest is that what level do you have to be to get gold Lara Croft skin? So, the first step is to unlock the Lara Croft skin is by completing Tier 15 of the Battle Pass. After that, equip this skin to make it the current skin, and begin a match with it. Visit Isla Nublada, which is just south of the Flushed Factory and off the southern coast of the Fortnite chart.

One thing that you need to remember is that only one player will be able to obtain the item per match. So what exactly is this item that you need? Fortnite's v16.40 update added a new island named Isla Nublada. This small place, located just south of Flush Factory, has its own NPC and collection of ruins. To unlock Lara's golden anniversary skin, you'll need the golden SCAR assault rifle guarded by an NPC called Orelia. You'll need to dive deep into the Isla Nublada to find the golden SCAR.

Getting this golden SCAR for yourself at the start of a match will be the best bet as there will be many others competing for it. The sooner you go for it at the start of a match, the better your chances will be to obtain this skin.

Fortnite Latest Week Challenges

Get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant (0/1) – 24000 XP

Hunt a Boar (1) – 24000 XP

Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (1) – 24000 XP

Gain Health in the Storm (1) – 24000 XP

Shockwave grenade yourself while in the storm (1) – 24000 XP

Survive storm phases (10) – 24000 XP

Build in the Storm (10) – 24000 XP

Legendary quest – Catch a Fish (50, 100, 150, 200, 250) – 35000XP to 24500 XP

IMAGE: Epic Games