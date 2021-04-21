How To Get Harley Quinn Rebirth Skin In Fortnite? Know Details

Fortnite Season 6 has been released and the makers have been adding a number of new content to their game. Because of this the players have become extremely curious about these new additions and are asking several questions about them. However, one of the most asked queries related to Fortnite currently is "how to get Harley Quinn Rebirth skin in Fortnite?" If you have been wondering about the same, here is all you need to know about it.

How to get Harley Quinn Rebirth skin in Fortnite?

Fortnite developers have been quite quirky when it comes to bringing innovative things to the games such as challenges, skins, themes and more. Nevertheless, for the first time, the game has tried something really out of the box which is why players are finding the process of getting the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin quite confusing. But, before you go ahead and try for the skin, you need to know certain things about it.

First, the Harley Quinn Rebirth can only be attained after buying the DC comics weekly release, Batman Zeropoint Fortnite comic. Once you purchase the comic, you will receive a redeem code which you need to unlock the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin. As soon as you have the skin, you can save and equip it for your character. You can buy the comic at $40 on eBay just for the code, free in the $4 comic book.

Nevertheless, the code is available to people who are paid subscribers to the DC Universe app which is only available in North America. But, for the rest of the world, a second print is coming on May 4. Although the orders for that copy have been settled weeks ago, and as per Blooding Cool's report, DC Comics may likely overprint. Apart from that, the orders for issue 2 have also been set, and many fans believe that there will also be a second printing for Batman/Fortnite #2 out on May 25, however, the order date has not to be revealed. If you are wanting to get the new Harley Quinn Rebirth, then you need to buy the DC Comic Fortnite edition.

Promo Image ~ Fortnite/ Epic Games/ DC COMICS