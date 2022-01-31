How To Get Kleavor And Umbreon In Pokemon Legends: Arceus? Follow These Steps

Pokemon Legends: Arceus was launched for Nintendo Switch on 28 January 2022. The open-world in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will provide players will a completely new experience. Players will be able to roam around the Hisui region, where they can collect several items, encounter Pokemons in the wild, enjoy third-person fights with the Pokemon while catching it and other perks that the game has.

However, players are wondering about catching two particular Pokemons in the game - Kleavor and Umbreon. Given below is the information that will help players get Kleavor and Umbreon in Pokemon Go.

How to get Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Kleavor is an evolutionary form of the Pokemon Scyther. So, to get a Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players first need to catch a Scyther. While there is no particular location where the Pokemon can be found, the spawn rates around Obsidian Fieldlands are relatively higher.

Even after getting Scyther, there is a special item that a player needs to find before evolving Scyther into Kleavor - Clack Augarite. Now, it might be more difficult to get this item than finding a Scyther to evolve. Some Pokemons such as Graveler drop Black Augarite. Another way to locate the item is to keep an open eye while exploring the world in the game as it might be found on the ground. Once a player has this item, giving it to Scyther would evolve it into Kleavor.

How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

To get Umbreon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players need to find Eevee. Once the Pokemon is found, players shall keep it in their Party to create a strong friendship level. Once the friendship level is high enough, approach a Galaxy Member to change the time of the day to night as the Pokemon can only be evolved at night.

Right before evolving Eevee, make sure it does have a Fairy Type move. Thereafter, if the Pokemon is ready to evolve based on other factors described here, its Poke Ball will glow inside the Party menu and evolving it would give the player an Umbreon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.