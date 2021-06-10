How To Get Kyurem In Pokemon Go? Guide To Catch This Dragon Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been updating their game for the players. But some of them have managed to become more curious about the new Pokemons that have already been added to the game. Thus they have been asking questions like how to get kyurem in Pokemon Go. So to help such players, here is some valuable information that can answer their doubts about the new Pokemon Go Kyurem. Read more

How to get Kyurem in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go makers have now been expanding their pokeverse in the game for a long time now. The players have thus been trying to know how to catch Pokemon Go Kyurem. Pokemon Go Kyurem is a Dragon type Pokemon that was introduced in the 5th Generation of the game. It is usually found in the Unova region but in the game there is no specific location to find this Pokemon. The players can get their hands on this Pokemon by travelling throughout the game. It is important to do so as the spawn location of this Pokemon is completely random. Apart from this, here are also some stats of the popular Dragon Type Pokemon that can help you know more about it. Here are also some changes that are going to be introduced in an upcoming update for Pokemon Go. Read more

Max CP: 4041

Attack: 246

Defense: 170

Stamina: 245

Generation: Generation 5

Category: Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 1%

Buddy Distance: 20 km

Pokédex Height: 3.0 m

Pokédex Weight: 325.0 kg

Can be put in a gym: No

Can be transfered: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 100

Pokemon Go Update

New Pokémon will be available from Wild encounters, Eggs and Raids, and new Field Research tasks will be available at PokéStops

Different biomes in GO will bring in a number of different themed Pokémon (cities, forests, mountains and water bodies)

Summer and Winter Form Deerling in Northern and Southern Hemisphere

Mega Raids are going to bring in only one Mega-Evolved Pokémon at a time during this season

Throughout the entire Season, the players will earn twice the XP from Research Breakthroughs

In cities, Pokemon like the Alolan Rattata, Magnemite, and Porygon are going to be seen more frequently in the wild.

In far-off forests, Pokemon like the Bellsprout, Doduo, Skorupi, and more are going to be seen more frequently in the wild.

The mountains are seeing shifts in Pokémon as well, with Rhyhorn, Nosepass, Dwebble, and are going to be seen more frequently.

Pokemons like Magikarp, Marill, Wailmer, and more are going to be seen more frequently in the wild near bodies of water.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER