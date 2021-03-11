How To Get Legend Tokens In Apex Legends? Learn More About Legends Tokens Here

Since the birth of free-to-play, online, battle royale games, many new games have come up with their own take towards this gaming mode. Apex Legends is one of those games that has capitalized on this type of business model. Apex Legends has become a popular game with its own unique player base. They have created this reputation by constant development and understanding their player base. Apex Legends has also put out lots of new content for players to try out. One of the new features that players have been inquisitive about is how to get legend tokens in Apex Legends.

How to get Legend Tokens in Apex Legends?

The way to get the Legend Tokens is by leveling up in the game. Once the players have reached level 4, they receive 600 Legend Tokens every time they level up. So, the plan for each player should be to play the game as much as they can and grind to survive to earn the Legend Tokens. Kills will also help the players amass more XP, which in turn will help the players level up faster. Surviving in the battle rounds for a long time is a more advisable strategy than racking up kills and dying earlier to level up.

What are Legend Tokens?

Many free-to-play games have a collection of in-game currencies, in the case of Apex Legends. Thet are Apex Coins, Legend Tokens, Crafting Metals, and Heirloom Shards. Unlike Apex Coins, Legend Tokens cannot be bought in the game through real-world money, players need to earn it in the game. Once the players have collected a good amount of Legend Tokens, they can use them to purchase new legends in the game.

The game starts with 6 characters that players can choose from and 10 others that they can purchase either by Legend Tokens or Apex Coins. Although the players have to grind more and spend more Legend Tokens than Apex Coins to purchase new Legends, it still only takes up the effort of the players and not their money, remaining true to its name of being a free-to-play game. Buying a Legend through Apex Coins would cost the players anywhere around 750 Apex Coins and buying a Legend through Legend Tokens will cost the players a whopping 12,000 Tokens at a time. Players can also use the Legend Tokens in other Sales and events of the game where they can purchase Legendary Skins for their existing characters or weapons.