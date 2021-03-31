How To Get Machalite Ore In Monster Hunter Rise? Here Are All The Locations

Machalite Ore is one of the most important early mineral materials in Monster Hunter Rise, as it is used to make a variety of different products. It is hard to find as Machalite ore is one of the rare drops unlike the common metal minerals like iron ore. Continue reading to know how and where to find Machalite ore in the game.

How to Get Machalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise?

The Mining Outcrops in the Sandy Plains is the best place to look for Machalite ore. This is the third place that the players will visit during the game, where they will face monsters such as Barroth and Kulu-Ya-Ku. Machalite Ore is a rare drop from these Mining Outcrops, so you'll have to harvest several locations to have a shot at having it. More places where you can obtain this ore as you progress through the game storey include the Mining Outcrops in the Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

Since Machalite Ore is more widely used in early-game recipes, it's best to start farming it as soon as possible. The Mining Outcrops in the Sandy Plains respawn after a short period of time, allowing players to return to them for farming whenever they need this ore. Machalite can also be found in abundance in blue deposits. This is why, rather than targeting white Mining Outcrops, it is recommended to simply search for Machalite Ore across any vein on the map.

Blue deposits are much easier to get to, and many players have gotten a lot more money from them than from white deposits. Section 6 alone has three blue veins and one white vein, so it's best to start there. Although Machalite can be found in Sandy Plains at first, as you unlock more maps such as the Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns, you will find that obtaining this ore becomes much easier. If it appears to be too much effort, simply progress through the game without it until you reach certain biomes.

Monster Hunter Rise Multiplayer Monster Capturing Guide

The first step is to battle and make it weak enough: When it is sufficiently weak, the coloured icon on it will change into blue.

The next step is to set up a trap: After the monster is weak, it will show various signs like limping, gasping for air, etc. This is the time to make use of traps like the Pitfall Trap or the Shock Trap. Pitfall will create a big pit in which the monster will fall, and the shock trap will electrocute it. You will have to properly place the trap in a way that the monster gets caught in it.

The final part is to use some type of sedation so that the monster falls asleep: Either use tranquillizer arrows or Tranq bombs and this will put the large monsters to sleep. The number of arrows or bombs required will depend on the monster.

Image Source: Capcom