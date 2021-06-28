How To Get Miensho In Pokemon Go? Here Is The Complete Step-by-step Process

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games around the world. This game requires players to get out of their homes and walk around in their locality/city in order to hunt down certain special Pokemon. Many unique and powerful Pokemon are found in very specific places. For example, Electric-type Pokemon can be found in city centres or near power grids, powerful flying Dragon-type Pokemon can be found in hilly or mountain areas. Pokemon Go has been appreciated in the media for its focus on physical activity as an essential part of the game. A new rare Pokemon called Meinshao has been added to the game recently. Read on to know how to get Mienshao in Pokemon Go.

How to Get Mienshao in Pokemon Go?

The developers have recently added Pokemon Go Miensho to the game, but the Pokemon is only available to a select few individuals who have reached certain achievements in the game. Earlier this month, Pokemon Go launched their latest season of GO Battle League, where players can battle other players. Only the players who have reached level 5 in Go Battle League will have the chance to encounter Mienfoo after each battle. However, it's not guaranteed that this Pokemon will appear for you. The more battles that players complete after reaching level 6, the more are their chances to encounter a Mienshao. Meinshao is a fighting-type Pokemon from the Unova region and is the evolved form of Mienfoo. Players can also get Mienshao by evolving Meinfoo into Mienshao by giving 50 candies.

Pokemon Go Update

The latest Pokemon Go update was released yesterday on June 24, 2021. The update introduces the Pokemon Go Raid Day. All Legendary Pokemon will appear around the world for trainers to catch on Raid Day, so make sure you team with your friends to get ready for this event and catch some Legendary Pokemon for yourself. Here are the patch notes from the Pokemon Go latest update.

Event Date - Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

Legendary Pokémon will be appearing globally in five-star raids! Each Pokémon will be appearing during one of four themed hours that will be on a rotation throughout the event.

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids.

During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids.

During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in!

During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

Mythical Pokémon will not be appearing in five-star raids.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO