How To Get More Life In Super Mario Sunshine? Know About This Life Farming Guide

Super Mario games are known for the huge amounts of glitches and bugs, many of which have never been addressed as it has become a type of feature which the players enjoy. Other than glitches, there are many workarounds to obtaining the same item, for gaining extra life, to get more coins, and more. Here are some of the ways by which you can get more life in Super Mario Sunshine.

How to Get More Life In Super Mario Sunshine

There are many ways of life farming and getting blue coins in the Delfino Plaza. The first one is near the cannon which will send Mario to Pinna Park. After reaching there, dive into the water and a cave will be visible with a life in it. Next, there are 3 people in Delfino Plaza who want fruits. The first time you give them the fruit that they ask for, they will give you a blue coin. After that, they will give you lives.

In Ricco Harbor, there will be 2 crates near the guy who is standing on the bricks. One of those crates also has a life in it. Now go to Pianta Village and play the episode "Piantas in Need" then save all the Piantas. The villagers who gave blue coins will give lives now.

The next method is, after obtaining the Rocket Nozzle in Delfino Plaza, blast yourself to the roof of the building and go directly to the back of the fountain where the nozzle boxes are located. Travel down the pipe and enter the Sirena Beach. Select episode 1 titled 'The Manta Storm'. Now start going to the left and use the ground-pound attack on the crate in the middle. This will give an extra life.

At the same place, there will be an electrical slime. Go to the right side of the board near it. Now you will have to clear the slime between the hut and the tree which will save two characters (friendly). Talking to them will get you two lives as you just saved them. This can be repeated as many times as you want. Just exit and start all over.

For this last method, you need to complete episode 3 "The Hillside Cave Secret" and travel back to Bianco Hills then start episode 4. Now without doing the episode, go back into the cave on the hillside. Using FLUDD is not required for this to work. A secret level is present in this location.

Do not start this level and instead go up to the first platform with nails and use the Ground Pound attack on the right nail three times and a life will come out. Now use the Hover Nozzle and navigate to the end of this level. One more life can be seen in the air, gathering it will cause you to die but since you collected two lives here, there will be one extra life for Mario since this level started. After dying, the game will send you at the start of the cave, repeat as many times to keep farming lives.

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo