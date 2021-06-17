How To Get Mystery Box In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Home was released in the month of February 2020. When it was launched, it promised that it will integrate with the Pokemon Go game. Nearly after a year, both Pokemon Home and Pokemon Go have been integrated successfully and now, you will be able to transfer all your Pokemon from one game to another. When you do it successfully, apart from you earning a Gigantamax Melmetal, you will be able to get a Mystery Box that is full of Meltan as well. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to get a Mystery Box in Pokemon Go, what is Pokemon Home, and more.

What is Pokemon Home?

Pokemon Home is a cloud-based system where you will be able to store all your Pokemon you caught in various Pokemon Go games. It works seamlessly with all core games of Pokemon Go. Although this is the case, there are certain restrictions put in place. You can transfer a certain type of Pokemon, and there is a limit on the number of Pokemon that can be stored in the allocated storage space. Also, there will be restrictions on where a Pokemon can be transferred after it is in your Pokemon Home account. Even though you can transfer Pokemon from various core games, you will only be able to transfer out a particular Pokemon into Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and those species must be available in the Galar region Pokédex or Pokémon added during the DLC expansion pass, Isle of Armor, and Crown Tundra. In the next section, we will look at how to get the Mystery Box in Pokemon Go.

How to get the Mystery Box in Pokemon Go?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, you will be able to get the Mystery Box when you transfer Pokemon from any core Pokemon Go game. To be specific, after you’ve connected both your Pokemon Go and Pokemon Home account and transferred one Pokemon, you will get the Mystery Box as a reward. Fortunately, it is very easy to get a Mystery Box and use the same.

A walkthrough on how to maximize your Mystery Box in the latest Pokemon Go update

We hope that we are able to give you a clear overview of how to get a Mystery Box and the basic details of Pokemon Home. Although it looks like a challenging task to get a Mystery Box in Pokemon Go in the beginning, it is pretty simple to get. We can’t wait to experience the value of having a Mystery Box in Pokemon Go. All the best!

