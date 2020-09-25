How To Get Off A Blooper In Super Mario Sunshine? Follow This Blooper Surfing Guide

Blooper surfing is an obstacle course in which Mario needs to go through and complete it to get red coins. There are three types of Blooper racers in Super Mario Sunshine. The Green Blooper is the best for handling; the Pink Blooper is the worst in handling, and the yellow is somewhere in the middle in terms of handling. Read on:

How to Get Off a Blooper in Super Mario Sunshine: Follow these Steps

Bloopers will be introduced in the second stage of Super Mario Sunshine and the second Shine can be obtained after finishing this episode two obstacle course in Ricco Harbor, "Blooper Surfing Safari". After this episode starts, there will be a Pianta on the right side with three Bloopers each with different colours. Jump on one of them and you can start this course.

Also, there will not be any option to get off from the Blooper unless Mario dies, or collects a shine, so make sure to not hit anything while on it. You need to take the Blooper to the tunnel and finish the time trial. After finishing the trail the Blooper will despawn and Mario will be able to walk on land again. One thing to note is that hitting any obstacle while riding the Blooper will also get Mario killed.

Blooper Surfing Colours

For the Blooper surfing in Super Mario Sunshine, there will be three Bloopers available in different colours (Green, Pink and Yellow). All the bloopers have the same max speed. Pink blooper will always start at the max speed, the Green Blooper will reach max speed when the joystick is pressed forward.

By far, the Green coloured Blooper is the easiest to control amongst all three as it has the best handling. The player can choose any one of the three but if the Blooper gets hit with any obstacle, the player will instantly lose a life point. The Blooper Surfers can be found right at the starting point, near the dock on the right side.

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo