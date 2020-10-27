How To Get Poipole? Here's Some More Information About The New Ultra Beast Pokemon

The Crown Tundra has now been launched and the players seem to love it. The makers have recently brought in a number of new additions to their Pokemon Sword and Shield game. One of the biggest updates is the addition of a new Pokemon called Poipole. Read more to know about the new Pokemon called Poipole.

How to get Poipole?

The makers have brought in a new Pokemon called Poipole that has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. They have been asking questions like how to get Poipole and where to get Poipole in Crown Tundra. The answer to this question can be found by looking at some videos uploaded by popular streamers. It can give you the answer to questions like how to get Poipole and where to get Poipole in Crown Tundra. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our guide that shows how and where to get Poipole in Crown Tundra.

It is not necessary to capture a Poipole in Crown Tundra. This is because the players can get the new Pokemon for free. All the players need to do is complete the entire storyline and all Legendary clues. Then they need to complete 15 Dynamax Adventures. After that, a Poipole will show up in Max Lair. Go there and talk to the Pokemon and scientist that works there. As the player will start speaking to the scientist, he/she will say that they have been having trouble with researching. The scientist will also ask the players if they want to take care of Poipole as they have not been able to take care of him properly. The player just needs to say yes for the same and they will get a Poipole.

Crown Tundra check:



✅ Newly discovered Pokémon

✅ Dynamax Adventures

✅ Pikachu! Wearing! Ash’s! Hats!



The second wave of #PokemonSwordShieldEX content drops October 22!https://t.co/6hq7VGRQge pic.twitter.com/KRa9k6zFAa — Ghost-type Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 29, 2020

More about Pokemon

Apart fro their console games, makers are also making a lot of changes to their mobile game Pokemon Go. The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. A brief explanation was given about the new AR Mapping tasks on Pokemon Go’s Twitter and Youtuber handles. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. The makers have given a brief explanation about the AR Mapping tasks on their official website.

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game items.

