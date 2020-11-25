How To Get Power Armour In Fallout 76? Here Are All The Power Armour Locations

Fallout has recently introduced its update called Fallout 76 update. Since its release, a number of players have been talking about this and a lot of new features released by Fallout makers. Currently, the players are also asking questions related to Power Armor. Read more to know about Fornite 76 update.

How to get Power armour?

A number of players have been talking about the new Fallout 76 update. They want to know answers to questions like how to get power armour and where to find these Power Armor location in Fallout 76. The answer to these questions has been found out after reading the small story uploaded on their official website. It has the answer to all your questions including how to get power armour and where to find these Power Armor location in Fallout 76. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into Fortnite 76 Power Armor locations.

There are a total of 15 Fallout 76 power armour locations on the map. Getting to all these locations might just give you the Power Armor you are looking for. Currently, the players need to use the power armour with fusion core powers. Getting this armour is certainly one of the most efficient ways to compete in the game easily. To help you guys out, we have also listed all the locations where a player can spot Fallout 76 power armour. Reach this location and acquire the Power armour that you were looking for. Here are 15 Power Armor Locations in Fallout 76.

Striker Row

Nuka-Cola plant

WV Lumber Co

Point Pleasant

Hornwright Industrial Mining Company

Aaronholdt Homestead

Moundsville Penitentiary, in the prison yard

Unmarked cave

Morgantown Train Yard

Silo shed north of Billing Homestead

Camp Venture

Watoga

Clarksberg

Belching Betty

Silva Homestead

Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06

Fallout 76 Latest update

New Questline: This new questline is going to decide how you will aid The Brotherhood of Steel NPCs in the first chapter of their new all-new story.

New Locations and Gear: Players are required to unlock unique weapons and armour sets from Steel Dawn. Along with that, they need to explore new locations that have been newly populated with members of The Brotherhood and other factions.

Season 3 Scoreboard: The players can now join Time Operative K.D. Inkwell for her quest for the Guild of Antiquities. The players can even unlock new rewards including C.A.M.P. Allies, Lunchboxes, and more by ranking up. This is going to start on December 15.

C.A.M.P. Shelters: Fortnite players can now build and decorate the new underground, instanced spaces separate from the main C.A.M.P. All they need to do is finish a new quest and get the first Shelter free starting December 1.

Lite Allies: Players can now recruit two new allies as they rank up during Season 3. These allies will offer bonuses exclusively from the player’s C.A.M.P.

