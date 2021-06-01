How To Get Regice In Pokemon Go? Here Is A Brief Guide On This Legendary Ice Pokemon

According to Niantic, the three Legendaries who will take over as raid bosses during the first half of June are Regice, Registeel, and Regirock. The Legendary Titans of Hoenn will be replaced by an unknown Legendary Pokemon after two and a half weeks. How to get Regice in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to know how to obtain this legendary ice Pokemon in the game.

Pokemon Go Regice

In the core series games, no Legendary Pokémon may breed or hatch from an egg. Legendary Pokémon and their evolutionary families, with the exception of Type: Null, Cosmog, and Kubfu, cannot evolve. However, many can change forms and form part of a duo or trio. Plus, the legendaries are already powerful, so they don't need to evolve any further. But there's some good news for Pokemon Go gamers who wish to get this Pokemon. Legendaries are believed to only be caught in this game through various tier raids, and the legendary titan trio will be returning in June.

Niantic has announced the next season, titled "Season of Discovery." Here will be held the 5th anniversary celebrations as well as Pokémon GO Fest 2021. To kick off the Season of Discovery, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will all return to five-star raids. They will appear from Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. local time, until Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Following this, a surprise Pokémon will be seen in five-star raids.

The three Legendary giants made appearances in the anime as members of Brandon's team in Lucario and the Mystery of Mew, as well as guarding the Tree of Beginning. With the advent of Regieleki and Regidrago in Generation VIII's Crown Tundra, the trio grows to five members.

More Features in the upcoming Pokemon Go Update

Different Pokémon will surface in different regions throughout the world as the seasons change! Alolan Rattata, Magnemite, and Porygon will occur more frequently in the wild near towns, whereas Bellsprout, Doduo, Skorupi, and other Pokémon will occur more frequently in far-off forests. Pokemon like Rhyhorn, Nosepass, Dwebble, and others will emerge more frequently in the wild near bodies of water, whereas Magikarp, Marill, Wailmer, and others will appear more frequently in the wild near bodies of water.

Hemisphere-exclusive Pokémon Pokémon like Alolan Diglett, Staryu, Barboach, and Petilil will be more common in the wild in the northern hemisphere. Pokémon like Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Shellder, and others will be more common in the wild in the southern hemisphere.



IMAGE: Nintendo