How To Get Regirock In Crown Tundra? Know More About This Popular Pokemon

The Crown Tundra has now been launched and the players seem to love it. The makers have recently brought in a number of new additions to their Pokemon Sword and Shield game. One of the biggest updates is the addition of a new Pokemon called Regirock. Read more to know about the new Pokemon called Regirock.

How to get Regirock in Crown Tundra?

The makers have brought in a new Pokemon called Regirock that has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. They have been asking questions like how to get Regirock in crown tundra and where is Regirock in Crown tundra. The answer to this question can be found by looking at some videos uploaded by popular streamers. It can give you the answer to questions like how to get Regirock in Crown tundra and where is Regirock in Crown Tundra. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our guide that shows how and where is Regirock in Crown Tundra.

Regirock Location and where to find

Catching Regirock is one of the easiest tasks currently. It will require the player to reach the west side of the Giant’s Bed. Reach the location and just whistle for the door to open. Enter the door and start moving towards the Northeast of Dyna Tree Hill, you will find Regirock over there. But just a heads up, you need to own an Everstone in order to open all the two doors. If not, then head towards Turrfield and search for the stone behind the Pokemon Center located there. Read more to know about Pokemon games.

The Crown Tundra arrives Friday, October 23!



The Crown Tundra is the second area you'll be able to visit with your Expansion Pass. See for yourself this vast landscape, with its drifts of glittering snow! https://t.co/rtflDILlwh pic.twitter.com/OGOnXCuqVU — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) September 29, 2020

More about Pokemon

Apart from their console games, makers are also making a lot of changes to their mobile game Pokemon Go. The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. A brief explanation was given about the new AR Mapping tasks on Pokemon Go’s Twitter and Youtuber handles. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. The makers have given a brief explanation about the AR Mapping tasks on their official website.

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game items.

