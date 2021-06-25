How To Get Reshiram In Pokémon Go? Know Reshiram's Best Moveset And Weakness

One of the rarest legendary Pokemons in Pokemon Go is Reshiram. It has been the mascot for Pokemon Black and belongs to generation V. Being a dragon and fire-type Pokemon, Reshiram is very powerful and was included in Pokemon Go earlier this year. To capture this Pokemon, a player has to defeat it in Raid Battle. Keep reading this article to know more about how to get Reshiram in Pokemon Go.

How to get Reshiram in Pokemon Go?

The number of Pokemons in Pokemon Go keep son changing with several events. Niantic might release a brand new Pokemon in the game, or remove one from Pokedex. That being said, Reshiram is a Pokemon that is not available out in the wild. In order to get one, a player has to defeat one in featured Raid Battle. To be eligible for a Raid Battle, a player must have the Battle Pass.

Reshiram Weakness: Reshiram is weak against ground, rock and dragon type Pokemons in a way that Reshiram's attacks do not incur much damage to the aforementioned Pokemon. That being said, Pokemons such as Rhyperior, Haxorus, Salamence, Rayquaza and Garchomp might be a good option to take in a battle against the legendary Pokemon.

Reshiram Best Moveset: Reshiram's best moveset is Overheat and Fire Fang. Entering the battle with plenty of healing items will be a wise strategy, as the Pokemons that are effective against Reshiram do not incur much damage while attacking.

Reshiram's Resistance: Reshiram is resistant to bug, steel, fire, grass and electric type Pokemons. Other than that, the Pkemon types that can do normal damage are fighting, flying, poison, ghost, water, psychic, ice, dark and fairy.

As also stated in a previous post, the weather has an impact upon the damage incurred by Pokemon's attacks. Ground-type attacks deal more damage in clear weather and fighting-type attacks can dal more in cloudy weather. On top of that, Dialga is more powerful when it's Windy or Snowy.

Players can fight Reshiram during the Pokemon Go Festival

Regarding another Pokemon Go Update, The Pokemon Go Festival is scheduled from July 17 to July 18 and the second day will give a chance to five-star raiders to fight Reshiram in the Lava Hour. Preparing for the five-star battle, a player shall keep in mind all the points mentioned above. Reshiram's best moveset and weakness shall be manipulated in order to defeat a Pokemon in Raid Battle and capture it with Premier Balls.

