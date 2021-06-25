How To Get Reshiram In Pokémon Go? Know Reshiram's Best Moveset And Weakness

Quick links:
IMAGE: POKEMON WEBSITE
One of the rarest legendary Pokemons in Pokemon Go is Reshiram. It has been the mascot for Pokemon Black and belongs to generation V. Being a dragon and fire-type Pokemon, Reshiram is very powerful and was included in Pokemon Go earlier this year. To capture this Pokemon, a player has to defeat it in Raid Battle. Keep reading this article to know more about how to get Reshiram in Pokemon Go.
The number of Pokemons in Pokemon Go keep son changing with several events. Niantic might release a brand new Pokemon in the game, or remove one from Pokedex. That being said, Reshiram is a Pokemon that is not available out in the wild. In order to get one, a player has to defeat one in featured Raid Battle. To be eligible for a Raid Battle, a player must have the Battle Pass.
Regarding another Pokemon Go Update, The Pokemon Go Festival is scheduled from July 17 to July 18 and the second day will give a chance to five-star raiders to fight Reshiram in the Lava Hour. Preparing for the five-star battle, a player shall keep in mind all the points mentioned above. Reshiram's best moveset and weakness shall be manipulated in order to defeat a Pokemon in Raid Battle and capture it with Premier Balls.