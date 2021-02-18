How To Get Revives In Pokémon Go? All The Ways You Can Collect Revives And Max Revives

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular games mobile games of all time. Thousands of newer players join the game every day. The game has a lot of mechanics and techniques to master which can take a while. Reviving your fallen pokemon can be confusing as well. Read on to find out how to get revives on Pokemon Go.

How to Get Revives in Pokemon Go?

There are many different ways to get Pokemon Go revives. Pokemon characters often need a revive after fighting other Pokemon or participating in a gym match. However, if your character has zero HP, it can be really difficult to revive them completely. Only revives are able to heal Pokemon from Zero HP and they are quite rare that any other consumables found in the game. However, if you play correctly and plan a strategy to collect revives, you'll have plenty of them available in a few days. Using regular revives can heal your pokemon to half HP whereas using Max Revive will get them to full health. However, Max Revives are much rarer to find than regular reviews. Here's how you can get more revives.

Level Up Your Trainer Character - Each time you level up you will get rewards. Most of the times you will get supplies. If you're lucky you can end up with some revives as well.

Open Gifts - You'll receive some free gifts as you keep playing Pokemon Go. You can also trade gifts wit your friends or even ask your friends to gift you some items. You can find a revive in one of these gifts.

Visit PokeStops and Gyms - Whenever you do Photo Disc spin, you will have a chance to get random supplies. Revive is one of the supplies dropped from these spins.

Completing Research Tasks - Researching Tasks can take up a bit of your time and if you've been playing for a while you will have many pending missions lined up. You can check which task will give reward you with revives and do those specifically.

Other ways to get revive include defeating raid bosses and participating in seasonal events. If you follow all the above steps you will have more than enough revives to heal your fallen pokemon. Stay tuned for more tips and Pokemon go update.

