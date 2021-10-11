How To Get Rick Grimes From 'The Walking Dead' In Fortnite? Full Guide On How To Avail

Epic Games has been on the top of their sport to increase its playable character roster for a long time now. They have already brought in several well-known characters like Batman, Rick and Morty from various franchises. Similarly, Epic Games recently confirmed to bring in The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes as part of the ongoing Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2021. The release of this known character has now been picked up by the gamers and they are currently asking specific questions like, ‘How to get Rick Grimes skin in Fortnite?’ To help out these players here is all the information available on the internet about getting Rick Grimes skin in Fortnite. Read more

Epic Games introduce The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes to Fortnite

Since the Rick Grimes skin has been added to Fortnite’s in-game shop, players have an option to purchase the skin or a bundle from Fortnite’s Item Shop. The Rick Grimes bundle includes a skin, back bling, glider, and pickaxe and all of these items have some reference to The Walking Dead storyline. It is not shocking to see the Rick Grimes skin being available in Fortnite as epic games had already teased the existence of the skin during the Fortnitemares 2021 announcement. The new Fortnite Halloween-themed event has now managed to bring back the Ghoul Trooper and Brainiac outfits and makers have plans to release new skins every day to celebrate the launch of this new Fortnitemares 2021 event in the game.

More about Fortnite

Apart from releasing new skins in the game, Epic Games has also confirmed the release of a new horror game mode called Nitefair. The game mode has been inspired by Behaviour Interactive’s popular game, Dead By Daylight. The game mode has been developed by Meta4 Interactive and the game mode bruins in six players in a spooky theme park. The players are required to escape the park while being hunted by a killer. The main objective of this game mode requires the p[layers to insert coins to open doors of the park. Players can find this Nitefair game mode in Fortnite’s Discover tab. After finding the map, users will need to use the creative code: 8342-0826-6393 to enter the game.