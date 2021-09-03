Last Updated:

How To Get Shang-Chi Skin In Fortnite? Learn More About This Latest Collab With Marvel

Fortnite Shang-Chi Skin has been released in the game and the players are curious to get it. Here is all the information available about the Shang-Chi skin.

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games of all time. Epic Games has managed to expand its roster of playable characters by constantly releasing new cosmetics to use in the game. They recently managed to come up with a collaboration with Marvel to introduce cosmetics inspired by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. A whole cosmetic collection is supposed to be released in the game soon. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to figure out, ‘How to get Shang-Chi Skin in Fortnite?’ Here is all the information available about these upcoming Marvel characters in Fortnite. Read more

How to get Shang-Chi Skin in Fortnite?

The makers have added the Fortnite Shang-Chi Skin and its entire bundle in the game. This new cosmetic bundle is available on the Fortnite Item list and can be bought using V-Bucks in the game. The skin can be purchased separately for a cost of about 1,500 V-Bucks and the entire bundle will cost about 1,800 V-Bucks. The bundle will include a Shang-Chi outfit, Great Protector’s Shield back bling, Blades of the Brother hand pickaxes and Dragon’s Scale wrap.

It is not shocking to see Fortnite join hands with Marvel after seeing Iron Man, Wolverine, She-Hulk, Thor, Groot, Mystique, and Doctor Doom in Chapter 2 Season 4, Nexus War. They also interlude a new set of DC characters in the game including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and many more. There might be a possibility that Fortnite will bring in almost all the new DFC and marvel characters that are going to be launched in their cinematic universe. Apart from this, Epic Games has also released a new set of Fortnite weekly challenges to complete in the game. Here is a list of all the new Fortnite weekly challenges introduced recently. 

Fortnite weekly challenge

Epic Quests

  • Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP
  • Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP
  • Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP
  • Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP
  • Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP
  • Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP
  • Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests

  • Open missions kit, then place jammer outside IO base in a single match 0/1 – 45,000 XP
  • Leave secret documents at a bus stop - 0/1 - 30,000 XP
  • Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower 0/1 - 30,000 XP
  • Leave an IO car at an alien settlement 0/1 - 30,000 XP
  • Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base 0/2 - 30,000 XP
