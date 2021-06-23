How To Get Solrock In Pokemon Go? Here Are The Various Ways To Catch Pokemon In The Game

Pokemon Go is a game where players are in constant competition. To get ahead in this competition the players need to find and catch new Pokemon and evolve them into their final stages. Additionally, the players need to learn the stats of the Pokemon in their arsenals, such as the best moveset, weakness, and more, to get the best out of these Pokemon during battles. Many players have been wondering how to get Solrock in Pokemon Go.

How to get Solrock in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to catch a Solrock in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour, the spawns for this pokemon will increase during the Summer Solstice event. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Solrock for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Solrock Stats

Solrock is a part of the 3rd Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Hoenn region. Solrock evolution doesn’t exist, it is a standalone Pokemon. The Pokemon has a stone body and resembles the sun, it has an orange circular stone in the center and yellow shards along the edges that resemble the sunrays. Check out the Pokedex description for Solrock below:

Solrock is a new species of Pokémon that is said to have fallen from space. It floats in air and moves silently. In battle, this Pokémon releases intensely bright light.

Solrock is a strong Pokemon and the players are recommended to add this Pokemon to their collection. Having this type of Pokemon can make the player’s collection a lot better and stronger. Players can add Solrock to their battling team if they get well versed with Solrock best moveset, weakness, and other important stats. Check out Pokemon Go Solrock Stats below:

Pokémon GO Solrock is a Rock and Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2631, 178 attack, 153 defense, and 207 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Solrock weakness is Bug, Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. Solrock is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. Solrock best moveset is Rock Throw and Psychic (13.16 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE