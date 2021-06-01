How To Get Sylveon In Pokemon Go? Eevee Evolution And Sylveon Stats Explained

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their home, this one on the other hand needs the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who’s gotta catch’em all who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many want to learn how to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go.

How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Sylveon in Pokemon Go is endeavoring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Sylveon for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. Players can also try evolving Eevee into Sylveon to get this Pokemon for their assortment. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Sylveon Stats

Sylveon is part of the 6th generation of Pokemon and is known to be found in the Kalos region. Sylveon evolution doesn’t exist, it is the fairy-type evolution for Eevee. There are two ways of evolving Eevee into Sylveon, the first one is renaming it Kira and the second one is to walk with it as a buddy until the player receives 70 hearts. Sylveon has beautiful white, blue and pink accents and has ribbon-like feelers. Check out the Pokedex description for Sylveon below:

Its ribbonlike feelers give off an aura that weakens hostility in its prey, causing them to let down their guard. Then it attacks.

Sylveon doesn’t look like the strongest type of Pokemon, but it certainly knows how to hold its ground. Even though it weakens the enemy’s will to attack, Sylveon has got some of its own attacks that can cause huge chaos. The players should certainly try and add this Pokemon to their collection, they can also add it to their battling arsenal, if they get well versed with some of its stats such as Sylveon's best moveset, weakness, and more:

Pokémon GO Sylveon is a Fairy type Pokemon with a max CP of 3470, 203 attack, 205 defense and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Sylveon weakness is Poison and Steel type moves. Sylveon is boosted by Cloudy weather. Sylveon best moveset is Charm and Dazzling Gleam (13.80 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE