How To Get Tepig In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

July 2021 community day event is all about catching Tepig and adding yet another Fire-type Pokemon to your Pokemon collection. So if you are looking for a guide that clearly explains about getting Tepig in Pokemon Go, then you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to get Tepig in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Tepig, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Tepig

Tepig comes under the Fire-type Pokémon. Max CP of Tepig is 1083. In the next section, we will look at how to get Tepig in Pokemon Go.

How to get Tepig in Pokemon Go?

The July community day event will take place on 3rd July 2021 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time. During the time of the event, there will be more Tepig appearing in the wild. As we’ve mentioned earlier, this is your best chance of catching Tepig and adding this adorable Fire-type Pokemon as well as evolving it to its next form to get a powerful version of this Pokemon. Also, it is a great opportunity to get the Shiny form of Tepig. Hence, it is imperative that you make full use of this event. One of the interesting aspects is that if you evolve Tepig into its next form Pignite during the event or up to 2 hours afterward, then you will get an Emboar that knows the Charged Attack, Blast Burn.

Also during the event, you’ll be given a one-time offer to purchase a community day box available for 1280 Pokecoins. It contains 50 Ultraballs, 5 incense, 5 Star Pieces, and an elite charged TM. To get Tepig, all you have to do is to use the old, but effective method during the event. Tepig can be found in the wild and when you encounter a Tepig, first feed it with a raspberry and then, throw a curveball throw. Make sure to have with you powerful Pokeballs and Ultraballs before you attempt to catch this Pokemon. Try to hit Tepig with your curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily get Tepig and add it to your Pokemon collection. You can use this method to get Normal Tepig in Pokemon Go. To get a Shiny version of this Pokemon, you can set up your Lure Modules and Incense in the Tepig populated Pokestops. Also, walking around the Tepig populated Pokestops with your Lure Modules and Incense will greatly increase your chances of getting the Shiny form of Tepig.

Tepig best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Tepig is Ember & Flamethrower.

Tepig weakness in Pokemon Go

It is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water moves.

Pokemon evolution of Tepig in the latest Pokemon update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER