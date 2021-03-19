How To Get The Breathless Blades In Fortnite? Here's How To Get A Free Pickaxe In Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in multiplayer battle royale games. They have started a new period of free-to-play games. Epic puts the players on top and attempts to give new substance to them as habitually as possible. They have come up with the most recent season for the game. Fortnite Season 6 is live and the topic this time around is 'Primal'. New weapons have been added to this season. The players want to learn how to get the breathless blades in Fortnite.

How to get the Breathless Blades in Fortnite?

Breathless Blades are among the new harvesting tools in Fortnite. This tool looks like it was inspired by the Blades of Chaos weapon from God of War. There is a specific way to get hands-on with this harvesting tool. Players cannot get this harvesting tool by simply purchasing it from the item shop or earning it from the battle pass. There is a prerequisite for this tool and that is; the players should have completed the Hearts Wild Quest in the game.

Epic is giving the players the Breathless Blades as a free pickaxe in Fortnite to whoever has completed this quest. This quest was provided to the players in February in Fortnite Season 5 and the reward for completing it is being received by the players since March 18 in Fortnite Season 6. The players who have completed the quest can now access the free pickaxe in Fortnite through their inventory. Check out the tasks for the Hearts Wild Quest below:

Catch different kinds of Fish to find a Hearts Wild date for Fishstick – 20,000 XP

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant – 20,000 XP

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard – 20,000 XP

Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove or Stealthy Stronghold – 20,000 XP

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town – 20,000 XP

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row – 20,000 XP

Help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild! – 20,000 XP

Be Mine Set

Fortnite has a new cosmetic pack called Be Mine Set in the game. The Breathless Blades are a part of it along with 6 other cosmetic items. Check out the items in the ‘Be Mine’ Set below:

Outfits

Lovely

Cuddle King

Back Blings

Stuffy Sack

Lovestruck Strikers

Heartblast

Wraps