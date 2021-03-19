Last Updated:

How To Get The Breathless Blades In Fortnite? Here's How To Get A Free Pickaxe In Fortnite

'How to get the Breathless Blades in Fortnite?' is what every player wants to know in Fortnite Season 6. Check out how to unlock Breathless Blades in Fortnite.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
how to get the breathless blades in fortnite

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in multiplayer battle royale games. They have started a new period of free-to-play games. Epic puts the players on top and attempts to give new substance to them as habitually as possible. They have come up with the most recent season for the game. Fortnite Season 6 is live and the topic this time around is 'Primal'. New weapons have been added to this season. The players want to learn how to get the breathless blades in Fortnite.

READ | Who is Geno in Fortnite? Here's everything you need to know about Geno in season 6

How to get the Breathless Blades in Fortnite?

Breathless Blades are among the new harvesting tools in Fortnite. This tool looks like it was inspired by the Blades of Chaos weapon from God of War. There is a specific way to get hands-on with this harvesting tool. Players cannot get this harvesting tool by simply purchasing it from the item shop or earning it from the battle pass. There is a prerequisite for this tool and that is; the players should have completed the Hearts Wild Quest in the game.

READ | Where are the golden artifacts in 'Fortnite'? How to find these artifacts in the game

Epic is giving the players the Breathless Blades as a free pickaxe in Fortnite to whoever has completed this quest. This quest was provided to the players in February in Fortnite Season 5 and the reward for completing it is being received by the players since March 18 in Fortnite Season 6. The players who have completed the quest can now access the free pickaxe in Fortnite through their inventory. Check out the tasks for the Hearts Wild Quest below:

READ | Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Challenges leaked: Find out this week's Epic and Legendary quests
  • Catch different kinds of Fish to find a Hearts Wild date for Fishstick – 20,000 XP
  • Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant – 20,000 XP
  • Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard – 20,000 XP
  • Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove or Stealthy Stronghold – 20,000 XP
  • Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town – 20,000 XP
  • Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row – 20,000 XP
  • Help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild! – 20,000 XP

Be Mine Set

Fortnite has a new cosmetic pack called Be Mine Set in the game. The Breathless Blades are a part of it along with 6 other cosmetic items. Check out the items in the ‘Be Mine’ Set below:

READ | Fortnite Season 6 all NPC Locations: Find out Fortnite NPC Locations for Season 6 here

Outfits

  • Lovely
  • Cuddle King

Back Blings

  • Stuffy Sack
  • Lovestruck Strikers
  • Heartblast

Wraps

  • Shuffly Shapes
READ | How to get intel from a character in fortnite? Follow this guide to finish this challenge
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND