How To Get The CARV 2 In Warzone? Find Out How To Unlock And Know CARV 2's Best Loadout

COD Warzone always has something new for the players to try out. Whether it be new skins, new weapons, new events, players are always kept engaged in the game. Warzone constantly updates the game to come up with new features and substance for the players. The latest thing that players have their eye on is the CARV 2 in Warzone. Many want to learn how to get the CARV 2 in Warzone?

How to get the CARV 2 in Warzone?

CARV 2 is the new Tactical Rifle that has been released in the game. Many players have asked ‘is the CARV 2 good?’ and the answer to that is it is one of the best Tactical Rifles in the game right now. Many players want to learn how to unlock CARV 2 in Warzone, the challenge they need to complete to unlock the weapon states; ‘Using Tactical Rifles, rapidly kill 2 or more players in 10 different matches’. By completing this challenge players can unlock CARV 2 Tactical Rifle for themselves in Warzone.

CARV 2 Best Loadout

CARV 2 is one of the best Tactical Rifles out in the game right now, until they introduce a new nerf for it, or Warzone comes out with an even stronger weapon. This weapon is the strongest when the players outfit it with the best loadout. Check out the Warzone CARV 2 best loadout below:

Optic: SUSAT Multizoom

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 18.2” Strike Team

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

How to Unlock DMR 14 in Warzone?

DMR 14 can be a very important weapon for the players to have in their arsenal. It takes inspiration from the iconic M14 and provides the players with a pretty decent Fire Rate, Aim Down Sight (ADS) and bullet velocity. Since the weapons from Cold War have added to Warzone in Season 1, players can now get their hands on the DMR 14 in the Warzone maps and create havoc in the map. Players can get their hands on this weapon by opening a random pack and hoping for the DMR 14 to spawn for them.

Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone

Players should always be well versed with multiple load-outs for several weapons in the game. This gives the player an upper hand on their opponents and also helps them learn which weapons suit their playstyle the most. For the Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone the player needs to keep in mind the DMR 14 Class, DMR 14 Loadout, and DMR 14 attachments. Here’s what the player needs to create the Best DMR 14 loadout in Cold War:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

IMAGE: CHARLIEINTEL TWITTER