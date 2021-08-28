How To Get The Grappler Bow In Fortnite? Learn How To Find This New Exotic Weapon

Epic Games has managed to expand their weapons roaster with the introduction of their Fortnite Season 6. The developers recently released a new reveal trailer that confirms the release of a brand new weapon called the Grappler Bow. The players have picked up this information and are currently trying to figure out, ‘How to Get The Grappler Bow in Fortnite?’ Here is all the information available about getting the new bows added to the Fortnite Arsenal. Read more

How to Get The Grappler Bow in Fortnite?

Epic Games had introduced the Grappling Bow for its players with Season 6. The developers have added this as a part of the exotic weapons roaster which means that this can only be purchased from an NPC in the game. Lara Croft is one NPC that can be found around Stealthy Stronghold. The players will need to spend about 500 gold bars to get this bow in the game. Other new additions like Flame Bow, Explosive Bow, Shockwave Bow and the Stink Bow has been added to this game. These can be created using in-game items picked up from basic loots and chests around the map. Apart from this, Epic Games has just also been working on releasing a new set of Fortnite Weekly Challenges. These help the players by giving them XP to level up and unlock new rewards. So here is a list of all the Epic and Legendary Fortnite Weekly Challenges released by Epic Games.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges

Legendary Quests

Get Slone's orders from a payphone (0/1): 15,000 XP

Craft a weapon with alien nanites (0/1): 45,000 XP

Destroy target dummies with IO weapons (0/4): 30,000 XP

Search for books on explosions 0/2 - 30,000 XP

Deploy scanners in the alien biome (0/2): 30,000 XP

Collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex (0/4): 30,000 XP

Epic Quests

Deal damage to saucers piloted by opponents (0/300): 30,000 XP

Deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish (0/1): 30,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons (0/150): 30,000 XP

Deal damage with an alien parasite attached (0/150): 30,000 XP

Purchase from vending machines (0/3): 30,000 XP

Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (0/5): 30,000 XP

Hunt wildlife (0/3): 30,000 XP

(Image Credits: FORTNITEBRFEED/TWITTER)