How To Get The Hulk Pickaxe In Fortnite? Details About The Upcoming Pickaxe

Fortnite evidently has loyal partners with Marvel and DC as a ton of different crossovers have been noticed between the two. Tie-ups based on various Marvel or DC films in Fortnite has been a common sight but this time around, Marvel will be promoting its Vangers video game in another video game i.e Fortnite. Epic Games and Marvel have partnered up to offer rewards to gamers who participate in Marvel's Avengers' beta on Xbox One and PS5. Users can easily link their accounts in early August and get their hands on the Hulk Smash Pickaxe in Fortnite. Check out the details below -

The Fortnite Hulk Smash Pickaxe

Fortnite Hulk Smash Pickaxe will be available to only those who play the Marvel's Avengers beta game which releases on August 7 to August 23 on select dates exclusively. Read below to know the release schedule of Marvel's Avengers below -

August 7-9: Only those who pre-order Marvel's Avengers on PS4 can play.

August 14-16: PS4 open beta

August 21-23: PS4 and Xbox One open beta

Users need to complete three HARM challenges in the beta mode of Avengers in order to get the Pickaxe. The Hulk Smash Pickaxe will become available in Fortnite's item shop at a later date. Read below to check out the official instructions given at Marvel Avengers' website -

First, make sure your PlayStation or Xbox Live account is linked to your Epic Games account.

You will receive an email detailing how to link your Epic and Square Enix Members accounts once you've completed the Harm Room challenges. If these accounts are already linked, you can skip this step.

Don't forget, to play the BETA your console account needs to be linked to your Square Enix Members account and you must be logged in to your Square Enix Members account to participate.

Upon completion of the three Marvel’s Avengers BETA Harm Rooms, a splash screen will congratulate you. After you’ve completed linking your Square Enix Members and Epic accounts; when you next log into Fortnite, you will receive your Hulk Smasher pickaxe.

The Hulk Smasher Pickaxe with Hulkbuster style will also be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

Image courtesy - Marvel's Avengers' official website

