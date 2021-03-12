How To Get The Peugeot 207 S2000 In Forza Horizon 4? Get This Champion Rally Car Now

Forza Horizon 4 provides the players with an exhilarating experience of driving at the fastest speeds and competing with some of the best in the world. In such games, the players strive to get as many cars as they can to learn which one suits their driving style best. Many have been wondering, how to get the Peugeot 207 S2000 in Forza Horizon 4?

How to get the Peugeot 207 S2000 in Forza Horizon 4?

Forza Horizon just received their latest Series 33 Update, and this update brought the players with a pair of new cars. Peugeot 207 S2000 in Forza Horizon 4 is one of the two cars that has been added to this update. Peugeot 207 S2000 is a really good car and the players that know how to handle the wheel well can really make a difference with this car in off-road tracks. The players won’t receive the Peugeot 207 S2000 in Forza Horizon 4 directly in the garage, they would need to acquire it. Check out how to get Peugeot 207 S2000 in Forza Horizon 4 below:

Players will first have to take part in a City Outskirts Cross Country event which they can find west of the Moorhead Wind Farm. The event they need to take part in is the Seasonal Championship called Forest Masters.

Now the players need to finish first in cumulative points after the first 3 races to unlock the Peugeot 207 S2000. Also, the players need to set the difficulty to highly skilled or more while trying to unlock the car.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 33 Update

Forza Horizon Season 4 Series 33 Update brought the players 2 new cars. Check out the new cars an how to unlock them below:

Raesr Tachyon

The Tachyon Speed features a carbon fiber body, an all-wheel drive, and six direct-drive electric motors that provide its horsepower. It’s incredibly light, coming in at less than 3000 lbs., and ridiculously aerodynamic, featuring an adjustable rear wing (and four front wings), plus a tandem seating design similar to a jet fighter to minimize the drag coefficient. The resulting silhouette is long, wide, and low, making for a unique driving experience and the power to back it up.

The Tachyon Speed was developed by Rice Advanced Engineering Systems and Research starting back in 2012 with the goal of bringing the ultimate performance in EV hypercars to low volume production.

Players can unlock the Tachyon Speed by completing 50% of the seasonal playlist in Winter.

Peugeot 207 S2000