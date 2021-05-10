How To Get the Resident Evil Village Azure Eye Ring? Explained In Detail

Resident Evil Village is finally launched and the players are going crazy behind it. Some of them are trying to find answers to some specific questions like how to get the Resident Evil Village Azure Eye Ring. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to get the Resident Evil Village Azure Eye Ring?

To get the Resident Evil Village Azure Eye Ring, players will have to find the Treasure Map of Castle Dimitrescu by completing the 5 bells challenge. Once you find the Map, you need to complete the puzzle by entering the room, on the right wall, you will find a Pipe Bomb from the little hole, pick it up and throw it at the cracked wall that hides a fire source. Then, you need to attack the lantern using a knife or a gun to make them swing. Now, if you were able to lit one lantern you can then use it to light the second lantern as well. As soon as you finish it, the gate will be lowered and you will be able to open the coffin in which you will find the Azure Eye.

However, you need to proceed to the next part of the puzzle. Now you need to progress through the level until you find the Mask of Pleasure. Find the room with a marble statue in which a person wearing the mask is being stabbed to death. Now, you need to open a drawer in the same room which contains a Silver Ring. Pick it up and open your Treasures menu. Now, just select the two pieces and click ‘Combine’. This will bring them together into one very valuable treasure which is The Azure Ring. You can now sell it to The Duke for lots of Lei.

Resident Evil Village is supposed to be somewhere around 30 Gb, which is less when compared to the popular releases like Call Of Duty Warzone which is around 100 Gb. The game has received a lot of great reviews from the critics. The fans seem to love the latest game received by the RE franchise. The players can expect to see a couple of glitches in the first version of the game. There is no game that has been utterly perfect upon its release. This could be fixed by the makers after the release of their first update. Until then, wait for the makers to release any updates for the game.

