How To Get Secret Ending In Kitty Chapter 3? Guide To Get Secret Ending

Kitty is a popular game that is available on the Roblox platform, Kitty is a combination of an adventure style and a cartoon plot. The concept of the game has been derived from some popular shows like such as Scooby! , Peppa Pig, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The game is based in a universe called Televerso. The main objective of the player to reach the final objective of the game, Kitty.

Since the players have been trying to complete the game, they have come up with some doubts. The players want to know “how to get the secret ending in kitty chapter 3”. This has been one of the most asked questions in the gaming community currently. These questions can be answered by going through the Roblox official website. But if you still have not figured it out, we have got our guide to show how to get the secret ending in kitty chapter 3. Read more to know more details about Roblox Kitty Chapter 3.

How to get the secret ending in Kitty Chapter 3?

In order to get the secret ending, players will need to get a list of specific items. This is to gain the orange key that will unlock the cupboard that has the mask. The items will be displayed in the game itself but their locations keep changing. Thus, it is difficult to point them out as they can be found anywhere on the map.

After finding the orange key, you need to get the mask and end the chapter normally. If you have completed all the objectives and collected the mask, kitty secret ending should start. Here’s a video to show the exact steps to get the kitty secret ending.

Source: Premiumsalad RBLX Youtube

Kitty Codes

10KUsers - Redeem this code 10,000 Cheese

CH3Now - Redeem this code 10,000 Cheese

CoesDix - Redeem this code for 500 Cheese

250kgroupmembers - Redeem this code for 25,000 Cheese

update4ishere - Redeem this code for 1,500 Cheese

Flamingo - Redeem this code for 5,000 Cheese

titani - Redeem this code for 2,000 Cheese

finalendingch2 - Redeem this code for 1,000 Cheese

elseniorrx - Redeem this code for 1,000 Cheese

TinenQa - Redeem this code for 1,000 Cheese

ch2open - Redeem this code for 4,500 Cheese

Rovi - Redeem this code for 1,000 Cheese

Manucraft - Redeem this code for 1,000 Cheese

Cerso - Redeem this code for 1,000 Cheese

Redro3 - Redeem this code for 800 Cheese

igisgabstudio - Redeem this code for 2,000 Cheese

seniorrrx

MORTADELA

ch2coming

CoesDix

