How To Get To Pearl Galley In Genshin Impact? Go Through These Steps To Reach This Ship

Genshin Impact is the latest open-world RPG game from miHoYo which was launched on September 28, 2020. This game offers way more than a typical MMORPG would, but even with that, it focuses on individual player gameplay experience. The world is breathtakingly beautiful, and it is fun to explore and discover the secrets. It even features a glider within the first 15-20 minutes of gameplay, which is much similar to what Link uses in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How to get to Pearl Galley in Genshin Impact?

Follow these steps to successfully complete this Pinghai location quest:

Outside of Liyue Harbor, you should be able to see a big ornate ship.

This is the pearl galley that you need to get on, but there is something else you will have to do a bit further south of the boat.

Make your way south through the harbor.

Now head as far east as you can by climbing to the very top of a mountain which will be in the south direction of the Pearl Galley.

Go ahead and face north and jump on the Pearl Galley.

You will be able to glide to the sides of the ship and climb up on the decorations.

The first time you find yourself aboard the Pearl Galley, you'll wind up being stopped by security and taken to Luoxia, the receptionist.

She'll explain you need an invitation to hang out and task you with speaking to everyone on the ship.

This begins The Ocean Pearl line of quests.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



