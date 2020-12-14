How To Get Upgrade In Pokemon Go? Learn In Simple Words Here

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game which was developed and later on published by Niantic in the year 2016. Niantic had a collaboration with 'The Pokémon Company' for releasing this game for mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android. Since the day of release, there have been many additions in the game and now even many players are wondering about how to get Upgrade in Pokemon Go. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to get Upgrade in Pokemon Go?

The Upgrade is obtained from spinning Pokestops and Gyms. There is a very low drop chance of around 1% per spin to receive an Upgrade or any of the other evolution item, and there is an equal chance of obtaining each of the 5 currently available items. However, you must know that it is rare to get the Upgrade to drop, but with only 4 other items, there is a greater than 50% chance that you'll receive one once you've spun over 250 Pokéstops. The 7th-day streak bonus gives you a very high chance of obtaining one of the evolution items, but it's not believed to be guaranteed.

How to evolve Porygon in Pokemon Go?

In Pokemon Go, Porygon evolves into Porygon2 similar to the other Gen 2 Pokémon like Steelix, Politoed, and Kingdra. However, in the same way, the evolution method, as mentioned above, is quite different and you will be needing the same evolutionary item. This is why, for the Porygon UpGgrade to Porygon2, a player needs the right amount of Candy to help in the evolution process. Once you have them, head to the usual spot in the in-game menus, and evolve from there. To evolve Porygon to Porygon2, you will need 1 Upgrade and 50 Porygon2 Candy.

This is how you can evolve pocket monsters in the game, especially the recently popular Porygon evolution process. Try this and get your Porygon to upgrade into Porygon2 now and the enjoy the game to the fullest.

