How To Get Valorant Pride Cards? Check Out This Guide On Pride Cards

Prior to the start of Pride month in May, the celebration was announced. More information on Valorant's celebration will be released closer to June, according to the developers. From the beginning of June until the end of July, Riot Games will be selling Pride-themed items in its store, with 100% of net revenues going to the It Gets Better Project. So how to get Valorant Pride Cards? Continue reading the article to know all about it as of the latest Valorant update.

Valorant Pride Cards Guide

Players will have access to seven cards that represent a diverse spectrum of people with various sexual identities. Cards for transgender, pansexual, non-binary, bisexual, asexual, and gay folks, as well as a rainbow LGBTQ+ card, will be offered. Players will be able to unlock the cards in-game once they become online.

Valorant Update - 2.09

VIPER The game's creators are attempting to maximise the depth of gameplay around her smoke while keeping Viper's overall advantage.

MAP UPDATES BREEZE Blocked vision of the gaps above Mid-Wood Doors and A Metal Doors Smoothed player collision in various locations COMPETITIVE UPDATES The Breeze-only queue will end and Breeze will enter the standard Unrated and Competitive queue GAME SYSTEM UPDATES Added tactical timeouts to Tournament Mode Custom Games 2 tactical timeouts can be called per game, per team. Tactical timeouts last 60 seconds. Tactical timeouts freeze all player movements for the duration of the timeout. For technical pauses, the standard Pause Match Timer option is still available. Improved the visual synchronization of bullet tracers and impact effects for Observers This should fix most cases where it looks like a player is killed before a bullet reaches them in our esports viewing experience. Adjusted color of placeable utility on the minimap to match team color for Observers Adjusted color of names in player loadout HUD to match team color Spaced the End Game Phase and Pause Match Timer options in Custom Games to prevent misclicks Improved feel on rope ascenders in high latency situations Minor performance optimizations to UI in matches



IMAGE: Riot Games