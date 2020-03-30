How To Get Villagers To Move In And Out In Animal Crossing New Horizon?

Animal Crossing has been one of the most played life simulation video games since coming out this month. The game allows players to meet with hundreds of potential villagers while playing the game; 402 of them, to be precise. However, the game only allows players to have a total of 10 villagers living on their island at once.

So, if you are looking to populate your town with your desired characters, here are some useful tips to move in your favourite villagers to your island and keep them happy. In addition, we also take you through the steps to make a villager move out.

Visit other islands and invite villagers to move to your island

To recruit the first three villagers to your island, you will first need to get some Nook Miles Tickets. You can buy these tickets for 2,000 Nook Miles and will be available from the kiosk at Resident Services. This will allow you to visit a randomly generated island, allowing you a chance to meet some villagers.

As you explore the place, you will come across a random animal NPC. You can speak to them and invite them to move to your island. The first time you can invite new villagers to your island is after Tom Nook's Cranny opens up. Your new villagers will start appearing on your island once you are done setting up the new housing area. You will also be rewarded with some Nook Miles as the villagers start moving in.

How to make villagers move out?

If you have had enough of a certain villager owing to their personality or any other reason, you can always have them move out of your island, although it can be a bit tricky. So, here are some of the easiest ways to encourage a villager to leave your island in Animal Crossing.

Stop talking to them

Simply zip your lips and stop talking to a particular villager as if they don’t exist. They may start to feel lonely and feel like they have no friends on your island, forcing them to leave.

Complain to Isabelle

You can also talk with Isabelle about any villager who is giving you any problems on your island. You can also force a villager to change both their clothing and catchphrase by speaking to Isabelle.

Image credits: Nintendo | iMore