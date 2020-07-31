How To Get Weed Stem In Grounded? Easy Guide To Get More Dandelions

Grounded has been a trending topic since its release. The players have been loving this new adventure survival game. Since a number of players have been playing this game, they have also been asking a number of questions related to the game. The Grounded players have been asking things like, 'How to get weed stems in Grounded'. Well, we have answered those questions for all the gamers waiting to team up with their friends in Grounded. Read more to know about Grounded.

How to get weed Stem in Grounded?

Weed Stem is a second-tier material which is used in order to upgrade your base with some better and structures. Well getting these weed stems has now become easier because of the basic axe. But if you have already upgraded your axe, you will have some additional options available for you. In order to get Weed Stem in Grounded, the player needs to chop down Dandelions with an axe. During the same time, the weeds stem will also be dropped but you will just need a level 2 axe. The Dandelions usually spawn at any places around the entire map and it will not be difficult to find some.

Source: MonkeyKingHero Youtube

The Weed Stem is basically like the Grass Planks and the players can only carry it by hand. These weed stems cannot be put inside your inventory! So, getting it back to the nearest Field Station to research it seems to be one of the most feasible options. If the player runs out of Dandelions, Then they can also track down a Weed and use it. Weeds are red-stalked plants that are spotted all over the map around some grass.

More about Grounded

Grounded has been one of the most anticipated games of 2020. It has been developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios. The game is available for Microsoft and Xbox. It was released on July 28, 2020, as an early access game and the players seem to love it already. In the game, the players need to control a character that has been shrunk to the size of an ant. The players have to make sure that their character is able to survive in a backyard filled with dangers. The makers have also assembled an amazing cast for the game. They are:

Ozioma Akagha as Willow

Josh Brenner as BURG.L

Charlet Takahashi Chung as Hoops

Zachary Levi as Wendell

Max Mittelman as Pete

Luke Youngblood as Max

