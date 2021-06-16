How To Go In Spectator Mode In Minecraft? Check Out The Minecraft Spectator Mode Guide

Minecraft is one of the games where the players create beautiful landscapes, structures, monuments and so much more. These creations are something that every player should check out or they are missing out on in the game. Minecraft has provided their players with a special tool that they can use to see what other players are doing in the game. Many players wish to learn how to go in Spectator Mode in Minecraft.

How to go in Spectator Mode in Minecraft?

There are 4 main game modes in Minecraft, survival, creative, adventure, and spectator. Many players still don’t understand how to use Spectator Mode in Minecraft properly. It is exclusive to the Java edition of Minecraft, but Bedrock edition users can use this feature by adding mods to the game. The players can access the Spectator Mode in Minecraft as they would access any other game mode. First, they will have to open the chat by pressing ‘T’ on their keyboard. In the chat the players will have to enter the command; ‘/gamemode spectator’ and they will be able to access all possible game mode options. There are certain attributes about Spectator Mode in Minecraft, check them out below:

The players can fly anywhere for any amount of time all over the world.

They cannot interact with any items, and there will be no loot inside chests.

The players will be invisible, can pass through any object in the game seamlessly and will have x-ray vision.

The players cannot die in spectator mode unless they fall into the void or enter the kill command in chat.

Players will have no HUD, so that will make things a little complicated.

The players can spectate a specific entity or player by getting close to them and clicking the left mouse button. They can cycle through the players by using the number keys. The players will need to press 'shift' to return to free mode.

Minecraft Find Amethyst in Caves and Cliffs

Amethyst is a resource that players can find in Minecraft. The players will be able to craft spyglass and tinted glass from Amethyst Shards. Players wish to learn where to find Amethyst in Caves and Cliffs. The players should first understand how to deduce if the resource Amethyst or not. Amethyst geodes are always made of the same compositions, an outer layer of smooth basalt, a middle layer of calcite, and a hollow layer of amethyst blocks. If this composition doesn’t exist then it isn’t an Amethyst Geode. The Caves and Cliffs location for Amethyst Geode in Minecraft is in the overworld between the coordinates Y=70 and the bedrock layer. Players can go to this Caves and Cliffs location to loot some Amethyst Geodes for themselves.

IMAGE: FROMWAGON TWITTER