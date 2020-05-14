How To Increase KD In PUBG Mobile While Getting Maximum Kills?

Most of the skilled PUBG Mobile players carry a high KD ratio mainly because it’s an indicator of their overall performances in games. Having a decent KD of 5+ also boosts your chances of becoming part of a new clan or a team. So, let us understand what KD actually means and how you can improve your performance on the battleground and most importantly increase your KD in PUBG Mobile.

What is KD in PUBG Mobile?

In PUBG Mobile, KDR represents the Kill-Death ratio of a player and shows the number of kills they have achieved before dying.

How to increase KD in PUBG Mobile?

In order to increase your KD, you need to focus on gaining the most of kills in every match that you engage in. Here are a few tricks to help you do just that.

Stay away from hot zones

It is always a huge risk to drop into hot zones or areas where you have other squads. It can be fun at times; however, rush play can certainly take you down and have a direct impact on your KD ratio. There is also a good chance that you may end up without a gun or armour, thereby reducing your chances of taking the fight to your enemies and getting killed.

So it is always best to stay away from hot zones as much as possible. Instead, you can land in safe spots, get away with the loot and work on further strategies. This is one of the easiest tricks you can use to increase KD in PUBG Mobile.

Play with your regular squad

There are times when players choose to play matches with random squads rather than their regular squad or friends in PUBG Mobile. And while it’s okay to play matches with random players, it may affect your KD ratio to a great extent as you can't always rely on random teammates for proper coordination during a match. And, assuming you die without getting a good number of kills, your KD just won't get to the desired numbers. So, it is suggested that you play with your regular squad or group of friends whom you have better coordination with in order to up your KD ratio and get the most kills.

Do not rush unnecessarily

When players have a decent amount of loot or a good number of guns, they usually tend to rush towards enemies to kill them. What they fail to understand is that the enemy may also have a good loot or guns to defend themselves. Therefore, it is suggested to strategise a safe game plan and do not rush without your squad. Following this strategy will help increase your chances of survival while significantly increasing your number of kills in the game.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile