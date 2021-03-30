How To Join Quest Monster Hunter Rise? Here Is Comprehensive Multiplayer Guide

Capcom recently announced Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch, which was developed by Capcom and released on March 26, 2021. Capturing monsters is the main feature in Monster Hunter Rise, as it is in all of the Monster Hunter game series. But all these adventures are more enjoyable when you have friends to perform all these activities with. Here in this article, you will know how to join friends quest in Monster Hunter rise.

How to Join Quest Monster Hunter Rise

Although the basic mechanics remain the same as in single-player, the inclusion of other players allows players to take on more challenging monsters and assist one another in earning valuable loot. Players must first create a lobby in order to meet up for quests, which means you must either create a lobby so that other players can join you, or find a lobby that a friend has made if you're looking for players. If you want to enter a hunt with random other players online, you can browse lobbies for a particular hunt. Follow the steps below to create a lobby:

Talk with the Courier, also known as Senri the Mailman, who can be found between the Elder and Village Quest vendor Hinoa in the main village centre, to learn about various online choices.

In Monster Hunter Rise, go to Play Online, then Build a Lobby to make a lobby. This provides you with a range of choices for narrowing down the type of activity you want to create. This is useful if you want to grind a particular monster with random players who may come across your lobby and decide to join you. Keep it open if you're not sure what you're going to do in that session.

Remember to allow the Passcode option if you want it to be a private session that can only be accessed by those you know.

You've arrived at the lobby you've made. If you're planning on playing with others, give them the Lobby ID and Passcode (if selected). You will continue playing normally, and another player will appear in your session when they are ready to join you.

Monster Hunter Rise Multiplayer Monster Capturing Guide

The first step is to battle and make it weak enough: When it is sufficiently weak, the coloured icon on it will change into blue.

The next step is to set up a trap: After the monster is weak, it will show various signs like limping, gasping for air, etc. This is the time to make use of traps like the Pitfall Trap or the Shock Trap. Pitfall will create a big pit in which the monster will fall, and the shock trap will electrocute it. You will have to properly place the trap in a way that the monster gets caught in it.

The final part is to use some type of sedation so that the monster falls asleep: Either use tranquillizer arrows or Tranq bombs and this will put the large monsters to sleep. The number of arrows or bombs required will depend on the monster.

Image Source: Capcom