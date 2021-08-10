Last Updated:

How To Kill Superman In Fortnite? How To Complete Superman Quests? Check Details

How to Kill Superman in Fortnite has been one of the most asked questions amongst the players.

How to Kill Superman in Fortnite

Fortnite has given its players an opportunity to fight one of the most powerful characters from the DC universe. They added the Superman skin to Fortnite which gives players an option to have a direct fight against Clark Kent in the game. It is not an easy task to get rid of this Kryptonian even though he is a character being controlled by Fortnite’s AI. Thus the players have been asking specific questions like How to Kill Superman in Fortnite? Here is all the information on the internet about defeating Superman in Fortnite. Read more to get some tips for fighting the popular DC superhero. 

How to Kill Superman in Fortnite?

The Superman character in Fortnite is extremely powerful in closed-ranged combat. The best bet at defeating the superhero is hitting it with a sniper headshot from distance. This will allow the users to give some time before Superman notices and starts a full-fledged fight against them. Hitting the character from a long distance will also buy the players some time till Superman manages to pinpoint your location. Try to attack him with another sniper headshot which will reduce his health drastically. After two headshots, the character’s health will be extremely low, making it an easy kill. Apart from this, the players have also been asking how to unlock Superman skin in Fortnite?

How to Complete Superman quests?

Epic Games does not put all the skins and cosmetics on sale directly. Some need to be unlocked before being eligible to buy them using the in-game money. Superman in Fortnite can only be unlocked by finishing all the Superman and Clark Kent challenges that have been introduced recently. First, the players need to unlock the Clark Kent bundle by finishing all the challenges released for him. Then finish all the Superman challenges in the Battle Royale game to unlock his bundle. Finishing them might not be difficult as all of these tasks are pretty self-explanatory. But here is also a video that can guide you to finish all the Superman challenges. Here is a list of all the Fortnite Superman challenges that can be followed to get done with these quests. Read 

Clark Kent Challenges

  • Complete one quest from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Call to Action emoticon
  • Complete three quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Shield Spray
  • Complete five quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Clark Kent skin

Fortnite Superman Epic Quests

  • Use a phone booth as Clark Kent: Unlocks Secret Identity EmoteSuperman’s Cape Back and BlingClark Kent (Superman) outfit 
  • Glide through five rings as Clark Kent: Unlocks Daily Planet Back Bling
  • Complete 63 Epic Quests: Unlocks Kal-El’s Cape glider
  • Complete 68 Epic Quests: Unlocks Banner Icon
  • Complete 73 Epic Quests: Unlocks The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen
  • Complete 78 Epic Quests: Unlocks Solitude Striker Pickaxe
  • Complete 84 Epic Quests: Unlocks Clark Kent (Shadow) outfit, Superman’s Cape (Shadow) Back Bling, The Daily Planet (The Late Edition) Back Bling, Solitude Striker (Shadow) and Kal-El’s Cape (Shadow) glider

